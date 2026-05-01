Quote of the day: Richard Branson's words of wisdom on motivation: ‘Just to keep challenging myself. I see life….’

Richard Branson's words of wisdom suggest that his motivation comes from self-challenge, perceiving life as a perpetual university where he learns something new every day. The 75-year-old business magnate and Virgin Group co-founder has a real time net worth of $2.8 billion. He views life as a continuous learning experience, where his primary motivation is to challenge himself daily and acquire new knowledge.

Quote of the day: Richard Branson's words of wisdom on motivation: "My biggest motivation? Just to keep challenging myself. I see life almost like one long University education that I never had -- everyday I’m learning something new."

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What does this quote mean? Richard Branson believes his motivation stems from self-challenge and continuous learning, viewing life as an ongoing education. This quote suggests that the essence of entrepreneurship lies one's desire for continuous personal growth.

How is this quote relevant in the present world? Driven by the desire to challenge himself, Richard Branson considers life as an ongoing education where he learns new things each day. Hence, Richard Branson's motivation is fueled by self-challenge and lifelong learning. Richard Branson's motivational quote makes sense in the present world and resonates with the young generation.

Born in Blackheath, London The son of barrister Edward James Branson and flight attendant Evette Huntley, Richard Branson was born on 18 July 1950 in Blackheath, London. He kickstarted his entrepreneurial journey with magazine called Student at the age of 16.

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Richard Branson started first business venture at a very young age with a mail-order record venture being one of first successful businesses that he set up some 50 years ago at the age of 20. The billionaire, who primarily lives on a luxe British Virgin Islands retreat, Necker Island, opened a chain of record stores called Virgin Records in 1972. This chain later came to be known as Virgin Megastores.

With the introduction of Virgin Atlantic airline and expansion of the Virgin Records music label, Branson's Virgin brand capitalised aggressively in the 1980s. When British Rail was undergoing privatisation, he founded the Virgin Rail Group to bid for passenger rail franchises. With the establishment of space tourism company Virgin Galacticm in 2004, he took up even bigger project. Virgin Galactic, which is based at Mojave Air and Space Port in California, United States, is widely recognized for the SpaceShipTwo suborbital spaceplane.

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The British government recognised Richard Branson's entrepreneurship skills, his remarkable business acumen and his contribution to this field in March 2000. It conferred the honorary title of Knight Bachelor on him for his “services to entrepreneurship”. Virgin Atlantic chief received an honorary degree of Doctor of Technology from Loughborough University in 1993.

Richard Branson's inspiring quotes on building a business “Some 80% of your life is spent working. You want to have fun at home; why shouldn’t you have fun at work?”

“Complexity is your enemy. Any fool can make something complicated. It is hard to keep things simple.”

“A company is people … employees want to know… am I being listened to or am I a cog in the wheel? People really need to feel wanted.”

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“I don’t think of work as work and play as play. It’s all living.”

“Most necessary evils are far more necessary than evil.”

“Engage your emotions at work. Your instincts and emotions are there to help you.”

“The time to go into a new business is when it’s badly run by others.”