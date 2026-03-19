Quote of the day by Robert Arnott as stock market bleeds: ‘What is comfortable is rarely…’

“In investing, what is comfortable is rarely profitable.” — Robert Arnott

LiveMint's quote of the day is from Robert Arnott, a renowned American entrepreneur and investor.

This quote holds special significance today, March 19, as the BSE Sensex plummeted nearly 2,000 points, and the Nifty 50 breached key support levels, following the US Federal Reserve's unexpected stance on interest rates.

Arnott's quote reminds us that the “gut feeling” telling you to run away from a crashing market is often the very thing standing between you and significant wealth.

Profit is the compensation for enduring the discomfort of being "wrong" in the eyes of the crowd for a period of time.

What does it mean Robert Arnott’s quote is a masterclass in contrarian investing.

He said that when an investment feels "comfortable," it is usually because it has a proven track record, positive news coverage, and is popular among your peers. However, in a market driven by supply and demand, high comfort levels lead to high prices.

While the “profit” in investing Arnott talks about is essentially a reward for taking on risk and uncertainty. When a market is crashing, like the Sensex drop we are seeing today, the environment feels chaotic, scary, and deeply "uncomfortable."

However, Arnott said that if one sits through this uncomfortable time, it leads to the proponent of Contrarian Investing — to outperform the market, you must act differently from the majority.

He believes that true wealth is built by being "lonely." It requires buying when others are selling, maximum discomfort, and selling when others are greedily buying.

To be a successful investor, one must develop the psychological fortitude to buy when it feels risky and sell when it feels safest.

How is it relevant today The BSE Sensex has tanked over 1,800 points this morning, with the Nifty 50 crashing below the 23,250 mark.

This sea of red was triggered by a "triple threat": the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance on interest rates, a sharp spike in Brent crude prices above $110 due to escalating Middle East tensions, and the shock resignation of HDFC Bank’s chairman.

For the average Indian investor, the "comfortable" choice today is to panic-sell and retreat to the safety of cash. However, according to Arnott’s philosophy, this moment of extreme discomfort is precisely when long-term wealth is built.

High-quality heavyweights like HDFC Bank (down 8%) and Reliance are trading at "uncomfortable" valuations that haven't been seen in months.

While the herd is fleeing, Arnott’s quote serves as a reminder that history rewards those who embrace volatility. Historically, market crashes in India have provided the most "profitable" entry points for those who moved.

Today’s crash is a stark reminder that if an investment feels safe and easy, the gains are likely already gone, but when the market feels most broken, the most significant long-term opportunities are born.

Where did the quote come from Robert Arnott has used this phrase consistently across his career as a core tenet of his investment philosophy. While it has become a "timeless maxim" cited by major financial institutions like Forbes and NCB Capital Markets, its origins are rooted in his pioneering work on Fundamental Indexing and Smart Beta.

The phrase first gained global traction in the mid-2000s (around 2004–2005) when Arnott began publishing his research on how traditional indexes (like the S&P 500) overweight popular, "comfortable" stocks that are often overvalued.

It is a central theme in his highly influential book, The Fundamental Index: A Better Way to Invest (2008), where he argues that the most profitable path is often the one that feels most "lonely" or counter-intuitive.

Also Read | HDFC Bank share price LIVE: Stock set for worst monthly fall in 6 years

Other famous quotes by Robert Arnott "In investing, the crowd is wrong more often than it is right."

"The biggest risk is not taking any risk at all when prices are low."

"Smart beta is about systematically capturing the rewards of being uncomfortable." Who is Robert Arnott? Robert (Rob) Arnott is a renowned American entrepreneur, investor, and editor. He is widely considered the pioneer of "Fundamental Indexing." Arnott, the founder and chairman of Research Affiliates, has spent decades challenging traditional market-cap-weighted indexing.

His philosophy centres on the idea that the market often overvalues popular stocks and undervalues "uncomfortable" ones, leading to his famous mantra that true profit lies where most investors are afraid to tread.

Also Read | US Fed holds rates; what it means for the Indian stock market

US Fed keeps rates unchanged The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) kept benchmark interest rates unchanged for the second consecutive time, largely in line with market expectations amid rising inflation risks linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The target range for the federal funds rate remains at 3.5%–3.75%.

The US Federal Reserve has now maintained the status quo on rates for two straight policy decisions.