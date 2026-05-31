Quote of the Day: Robert De Niro on fame and ambition — ‘Better to be king for a night than a schmuck for a lifetime’

Quote of the Day: The desire to be recognised is deeply human. Most people want their work appreciated, their efforts acknowledged and their lives to matter in some meaningful way. In moderation, that desire can fuel achievement, creativity and personal growth. Taken to an extreme, however, it can become an obsession.

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Few movie quotes capture this tension as powerfully as a line delivered by Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese's 1982 film The King of Comedy:

“Better to be king for a night than a schmuck for a lifetime.”

More than four decades after the film's release, the quote continues to resonate because it speaks to a timeless question: Is a brief moment of significance worth more than a lifetime of obscurity?

The man behind the quote: Robert De Niro Born in New York City on 17 August 1943, Robert De Niro is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in cinematic history.

The son of artists Robert De Niro Sr. and Virginia Admiral, he grew up in a creative environment and developed an early interest in performance. After training at the Stella Adler Conservatory and the Actors Studio, he became one of the most celebrated practitioners of method acting.

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His long-running collaboration with director Martin Scorsese helped shape modern American cinema. Together, they created classics such as Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, Casino and The Irishman.

De Niro's commitment to authenticity became legendary. For Raging Bull, he famously gained significant weight to portray boxer Jake LaMotta later in life, a performance that earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Earlier, he won an Oscar for portraying young Vito Corleone in The Godfather Part II. He later expanded into comedy with successful films such as Meet the Parents and Analyze This.

Outside acting, De Niro co-founded the Tribeca Film Festival in 2002 as part of efforts to help revitalise lower Manhattan following the September 11 attacks. Across a career spanning more than five decades, he has earned multiple Academy Award nominations, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and a reputation as one of Hollywood's most influential performers.

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The quote “Better to be king for a night than a schmuck for a lifetime.”

The line comes from The King of Comedy, written by Paul D. Zimmerman and directed by Martin Scorsese.

In the film, De Niro plays Rupert Pupkin, an aspiring comedian obsessed with becoming famous. Pupkin believes that even a brief period in the spotlight is preferable to spending his life unnoticed.

Importantly, the quote is not presented as straightforward wisdom. It emerges from a character whose pursuit of fame pushes him into increasingly questionable behaviour.

What the quote implies On the surface, the quote reflects a belief shared by many ambitious people.

It suggests that a short period of achievement, recognition or influence may be more meaningful than a lifetime spent never taking risks or pursuing one's dreams. Whether in business, sports, entertainment or entrepreneurship, many people devote years of effort in the hope of reaching a defining moment that validates their hard work.

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From that perspective, the quote celebrates courage and aspiration. It acknowledges the human desire to leave a mark and be remembered.

Yet the deeper message is more complicated.

Rupert Pupkin's story is ultimately not about healthy ambition. It is about the dangers of seeking validation from external recognition alone. His obsession with being noticed becomes so overwhelming that fame matters more than ethics, relationships or reality itself.

Viewed through that lens, the quote becomes less of a motivational slogan and more of a warning.

Why it matters in today's world The quote feels remarkably modern despite being written more than 40 years ago.

Today's digital economy rewards visibility. Social media platforms encourage people to build audiences, chase engagement and measure success through likes, views and followers. Influencers can become famous overnight, while viral moments can transform unknown individuals into household names.

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In such an environment, it is easy to confuse attention with achievement.

Many people begin to believe that being noticed is the same as being successful. But history repeatedly shows that visibility alone rarely creates lasting fulfilment.

Meaningful careers are typically built through consistent work rather than fleeting moments of fame. Strong relationships depend on trust rather than public approval. Personal happiness often comes from purpose and growth rather than external applause.

That is why The King of Comedy remains relevant. It anticipated a world where recognition could become an end in itself.

A lesson for professionals For business leaders, entrepreneurs and young professionals, the quote offers a useful framework for thinking about ambition.

Wanting success is not a problem. In fact, ambition is often necessary for growth. The challenge lies in defining success correctly.

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If success is measured only through status, popularity or public recognition, it becomes fragile because it depends on the opinions of others. If success is rooted in mastery, contribution and personal values, it becomes far more sustainable.

The healthiest interpretation of De Niro's famous line may therefore be this: pursue significance, but do not confuse visibility with value.

A brief moment in the spotlight can be rewarding. But a meaningful life is usually built not through one spectacular night, but through years of purposeful work that continue long after the applause fades.

More quotes by Robert De Niro “The talent is in the choices.”

“You learn more from failure than from success.”

“One of the things about acting is it allows you to live other people's lives without having to pay the price.”

“There is a certain combination of anarchy and discipline in the way I work.”

“If it's the right role, I'm interested in exploring it.”

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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