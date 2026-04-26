Quote of the Day: Sergey Brin's word of wisdom on expectations — ‘I had no dreams of economic success. Have fun and….’

Google cofounder Sergey Brin, who currently serves as its parent company Alphabet's board member, ' believes that one should enjoy their life and not be weighed down by expectations of economic success.

Quote of the Day: Sergey Brin's word of wisdom on expectations — “I had no dreams of such economic success. You should have fun and not be so weighed down by expectations.”

In this quote, Sergey Brin suggests that his goal was never specifically to achieve high economic success, but rather to solve problems. According to fourth richest person of the world, if a person is truly passionate, then success will follow. Emphasizing the importance of having fun and not be “weighed down by expectations”, he has often in the past urged young leaders and entrepreneurs to focus on innovation and passion rather than just financial outcomes.

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Hence, aspiring entrepreneurs should embrace fun as success thrives in such environment and becomes a byproduct when one focuses on challenging, innovative projects.

Born in Moscow, Russia's capital Born in August 1973, in Moscow, Russia's capital, to a Jewish family, Sergey Brin immigrated to the United States at the age of six in the wake of anti-Semitism activity during the Soviet era. The son of mathematics professor, Sergey Brin attended Eleanor Roosevelt High School.

He secured his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland in 1993 with honors in computer science and high honors in mathematics at the age of 19. Following graduation, he did an internship with Wolfram Research, the developers of Mathematica.

Sergey Brin net worth Sergey Brin, a controlling shareholder of Alphabet, stepped down from the position of its president in 2019. He boasts a real time net worth of $260.1 billion, according to Forbes.

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Sergey Brin's motivational and powerful quotes Obviously everyone wants to be successful, but I want to be looked back on as being very innovative, very trusted and ethical and ultimately making a big difference in the world.

Today, if you want to access a typical out-of-print book, you have only one choice - fly to one of a handful of leading libraries in the country and hope to find it in the stacks.

Basically, we convert the entire Web into a big equation, with several hundred million variables, which are the page ranks of all the Web pages, and billions of terms, which are the links. And we're able to solve that equation.

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But the vast majority of books ever written are not accessible to anyone except the most tenacious researchers at premier academic libraries. Books written after 1923 quickly disappear into a literary black hole.

We have tried to define precisely what it means to be a force for good - always do the right, ethical thing. Ultimately, 'Don't be evil' seems the easiest way to summarize it.

You do see more people that have been freed up over the last couple of hundred years to do work that is more about thinking about or creating things... and I would hope to see that trend continue.

The kind of environment that we developed Google in, the reason that we were able to develop a search engine, is the web was so open. Once you get too many rules, that will stifle innovation.

When I was growing up, I always knew I'd be in the top of my class in math, and that gave me a lot of self-confidence.

Some say Google is God. Others say Google is Satan. But if they think Google is too powerful, remember that with search engines unlike other companies, all it takes is a single click to go to another search engine.

Sergey Brin We've seen a massive attack on the freedom of the web. Governments are realizing the power of this medium to organize people and they are trying to clamp down across the world, not just in places like China and North Korea; we're seeing bills in the United States, in Italy, all across the world.

Sergey Brin I wish there were a hundred services with which I could easily look at such a book; it would have saved me a lot of time, and it would have spared Google a tremendous amount of effort.