Quote of the day: Shelby MC Davis' words of wisdom — ‘Invest for the long haul. Don’t get too….’

Legendary investor Shelby MC Davis advised investors to put in the funds for the long haul to make the most of out of their investment. According to American philanthropist, who took multiple roles such as that of investor and money manager, the essence of successful investing lies in long-term commitment and emotional discipline, rather than short-term reactions to market changes.

Quote of the day: Shelby MS Davis' words of wisdom —“Invest for the long haul. Don’t get too greedy and don’t get too scared.”

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Hence, one should focus on long-term strategies, discipline, and patience rather than succumbing to greed or fear. Since, financial markets move in cycles periods of rapid gains can tempt investors to chase momentum while sharp declines can spark fear and trigger panic selling.

Historic data indicates that impatient buying and selling can be costly. To achieve stronger long-term returns than those who frequently jump in and out of markets, investors should remain invested through cycles, Market data tracked by financial research firms and investment managers reveals these findings.

More to know about Shelby Moore Cullom Davis Born in 1937 to money manager Shelby Cullom Davis and Kathryn Wasserman Davis, Shelby MC Davis graduated from Princeton University. He embarked on his career his career at The Bank of New York (BNY), where he became one of the bank's youngest vice president.

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In 1968, Davis left BNY to establish an investment management firm named ‘Davis Selected Advisers’ which specializes in equities and provide Mutual Funds, SMAs, ETFs and Variable Accounts. The firm’s heyday was in the mid-2000s when the firm had more than $ 100 billion in total assets. As of 2025, this figure came down to about $25 billion.

Married to Gale, Davis support environmental and regional charities with his second wife, including in Maine, Wyoming, Florida, and Utah. An extraordinarily generous philanthropist, he is known for his contributions to educational causes.

Bestselling author John Rothchild published a profile of Davis, his father, and his sons in 2012 describing the story of three generations of the legendary Davis family, who rank among the most successful investors in the history of the Street. The book is titled "The Davis Dynasty: Fifty Years of Successful Investing on Wall Street".

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Top quotes by Shelby MC Davis “You make most of your money in a bear market, you just don't realize it at the time.”

“History has shown that equities are the best way to build long-term wealth.”

“History provides a crucial insight regarding market crises: they are inevitable, painful and ultimately surmountable.”