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Quote of the Day: Stevie Wonder on why positivity leads to a brighter future

The quote reflects the philosophy that has shaped both Wonder's music and his life, encouraging people to focus on hope, purpose and progress despite challenges.

Livemint
Updated13 Jun 2026, 02:45 PM IST
Quote of the Day by Stevie Wonder: “When you're moving in the positive, your destination is the brightest star.”
Quote of the Day by Stevie Wonder: “When you're moving in the positive, your destination is the brightest star.”(Getty Images via AFP)
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Some quotes do more than inspire — they offer direction. That is the enduring appeal of words spoken by legendary musician and activist Stevie Wonder, whose life has long embodied resilience, optimism and perseverance.

The latest "Quote of the Day" highlights a message that feels particularly relevant in uncertain times: “When you're moving in the positive, your destination is the brightest star.”

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The quote reflects the philosophy that has shaped both Wonder's music and his life, encouraging people to focus on hope, purpose and progress despite challenges.

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The man behind the words

Born Stevland Hardaway Judkins on 13 May 1950 in Saginaw, Stevie Wonder was blind from birth but demonstrated musical talent from a young age. Raised in Detroit, he learned to play several instruments, including the piano, harmonica and drums, before reaching his teenage years.

His abilities attracted the attention of Berry Gordy, who signed him to Motown Records at the age of 11. Performing under the name "Little Stevie Wonder", he quickly rose to fame after the success of "Fingertips (Part 2)", which topped the charts in 1963.

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From child star to musical trailblazer

By the late 1960s and early 1970s, Wonder had evolved from a child prodigy into one of the most influential artists in modern music. He wrote and performed a string of acclaimed songs, including "Superstition", "Higher Ground", "Living for the City" and "Sir Duke".

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Albums such as Talking Book, Innervisions and Songs in the Key of Life helped redefine soul and R&B music. His innovative use of electronic keyboards and synthesisers also influenced generations of musicians.

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Throughout his career, Wonder has earned numerous honours, including multiple Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

More than a music icon

Beyond his musical achievements, Wonder has been a prominent advocate for social causes. He has campaigned against apartheid, supported humanitarian initiatives and played a key role in efforts to establish a national holiday in honour of Martin Luther King Jr.

His commitment to social justice has reinforced his reputation as a figure whose influence extends far beyond entertainment.

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What does the quote mean?

The quote suggests that the direction of one's mindset often determines the direction of one's life.

Rather than promising an easy journey, it emphasises the importance of maintaining a positive outlook, even when faced with adversity. The "brightest star" can be interpreted as success, fulfilment, peace or personal purpose — whatever goal gives meaning to an individual's life.

For Wonder, positivity has never been about ignoring hardship. Instead, it has meant confronting obstacles with determination and choosing hope over despair. His own life serves as a testament to that belief.

Why the message still resonates today

In an era marked by uncertainty, division and constant change, Wonder's words offer a simple but powerful reminder: attitude matters.

The quote encourages people to focus on what they can control — their actions, intentions and outlook. While setbacks are inevitable, maintaining a positive course can gradually lead towards greater opportunities and a more meaningful destination.

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As a Quote of the Day, it captures a timeless truth: the path we choose often shapes where we ultimately arrive.

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