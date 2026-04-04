Quote of the day: Taylor Swift's pearls of wisdom on the power of words — 'Words can break someone, but they can also….'

Pop singer Taylor Swift reflected on the dual nature of words, capable of breaking or repairing. Advocating for positive communication, she suggested that the pain caused by harmful words is greater than the regret of silence.

Quote of the day: Taylor Swift's words of wisdom on power of words — “Words can break someone into a million pieces, but they can also put them back together. I hope you use yours for good, because the only words you'll regret more than the ones left unsaid are the ones you use to intentionally hurt someone.”

Encouraging one to use words wisely, she believes that the regret of hurtful speech outweighs the regret of unspoken thoughts. Let's learn more about this music sensation, influencer and a role model for many.

Known for her autobiographical songwriting and artistic reinventions, Swift is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. With many of her songs in top 100 list, she is the highest-grossing live music artist and the wealthiest female musician. The youngest female inductee of the Songwriters Hall of Fame (2026), she boasts a global fanbase called Swifties.

Honours and accolades The 14 Grammy Awards winner, she is the first individual from the arts to be named Time Person of the Year (2023). The legendary music star is the most-awarded artist of the American Music Awards and her accolades also include Primetime Emmy Award.

Born in West Reading, Pennsylvania Born on 13 December 1989, in West Reading, Pennsylvania, to stockbroker Scott Kingsley Swift and mutual fund marketing executive Andrea Gardner Swift, she was given the birth name Taylor Alison Swift, after the singer-songwriter James Taylor. With distant Irish and Italian ancestry, Taylor Swift is of Scottish, English, and German descent.

She started her schooling at Montessori school run by the Bernardine Sisters of St Francis and later shifted to the Wyndcroft School in Pottstown. Later she joined Wyomissing Area Junior/Senior High School.

She developed interest in music at a very tender age — from listening to grandmother Marjorie Finlay singing opera to performing acoustic songs at a local coffee shop during summers, she aspired a career in musical theater. Inspired by a Faith Hill documentary, she decided to pursue a country music career in Nashville, Tennessee.

Taylor Swift's first album The breakthrough in her career came with Taylor Swift's self-titled debut album which was released on 24 October 2006. This album topped the charts, ranking at number five on the US Billboard 200 chart. It retained a position on the chart in the first 157 weeks of its release—the longest chart run by an album in the 2000s.