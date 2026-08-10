Quote of the day: ‘The cleverest of all... is the man who calls himself a fool’ — Dostoevsky on the power of humility

Intelligence is often associated with certainty. We admire people who speak confidently, defend their opinions and appear to know exactly what they are doing. But what if one of the clearest signs of intelligence is actually the willingness to admit that you might be wrong?

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Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky captured that paradox in a memorable observation: “The cleverest of all, in my opinion, is the man who calls himself a fool at least once a month.”

The line is commonly circulated in this form, although translations vary. It is associated with Dostoevsky’s 1873 short story Bobok, where a longer version says that the wisest person is the one who can call himself a fool, even if only once a month.

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At first, the statement sounds deliberately contradictory. Why would someone genuinely clever need to call themselves a fool?

The answer lies in what Dostoevsky means by intelligence. It is not merely the ability to know facts, solve problems or win arguments. It is the capacity to recognise the limits of one's own understanding.

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Quote of the day “The cleverest of all, in my opinion, is the man who calls himself a fool at least once a month.”

— Fyodor Dostoevsky

The quote has endured because it challenges a particularly tempting idea: that being intelligent means being right.

Dostoevsky's point is almost the opposite. A person who never questions their own judgment may possess knowledge, but that knowledge can become trapped inside ego. The person who is willing to say I may have misunderstood this creates room for something more valuable — learning.

Calling oneself a “fool”, therefore, is not an exercise in self-insult. It is an exercise in intellectual humility.

What does Dostoevsky's quote mean? The meaning of the quote is ultimately about self-awareness.

Dostoevsky suggests that wisdom begins when people become capable of examining their own mistakes, assumptions and convictions. Someone who believes they are always right has little reason to reconsider anything. Someone who accepts that they can be wrong remains capable of changing.

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That distinction matters because human beings are remarkably good at defending their own decisions.

When confronted with a mistake, the instinctive response can be to explain it away. We may blame circumstances, insist that someone else misunderstood us or construct an explanation that allows us to remain convinced that we were right all along.

Admitting I was wrong can be uncomfortable because it challenges our image of ourselves as competent and rational.

But that discomfort can also be productive.

A person who can acknowledge a mistake can learn from it. A person who cannot may repeat the same mistake while becoming increasingly skilled at justifying it.

That is where Dostoevsky's paradox becomes meaningful: the person who is comfortable admitting foolishness may ultimately be wiser than the person who is desperate to appear clever.

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Dostoevsky understood the contradictions of human nature Few writers explored the contradictions within human beings as intensely as Dostoevsky.

His novels and stories repeatedly examine guilt, pride, morality, suffering, faith, rationality and self-deception. His characters are rarely straightforward embodiments of good or evil. Instead, they are complicated people capable of holding contradictory beliefs and justifying actions they might otherwise condemn.

His own life was similarly turbulent. Dostoevsky was arrested in 1849 and sentenced to death for his involvement with a discussion circle. He experienced a mock execution before his sentence was commuted to years of penal servitude in Siberia. His later life was marked by financial difficulties, illness and personal tragedy.

Those experiences contributed to the psychological intensity for which his writing became known.

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In Crime and Punishment, one of his most famous novels, Raskolnikov's intellectual arrogance becomes central to the story. He develops a theory that certain extraordinary people may be entitled to step outside ordinary moral rules. His confidence in his own exceptionalism helps him rationalise a terrible act — but the psychological consequences eventually expose the weakness of his reasoning.

The point is not that intelligence itself is dangerous. Rather, Dostoevsky repeatedly examined what can happen when intelligence becomes disconnected from humility and moral self-examination.

The danger of being certain There is something comforting about certainty.

If you are convinced that your interpretation is correct, you do not have to wrestle with ambiguity. You do not have to consider that another person might have a point. You do not have to revisit a decision you have already made.

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But certainty has a cost when it becomes absolute.

A manager who assumes they are always right may stop listening to employees. A friend who refuses to acknowledge their mistakes may damage a relationship. A person convinced that their first impression of someone is accurate may never discover how wrong that impression was.

The problem is not confidence.

The problem is confidence without curiosity. Dostoevsky's quote offers an alternative: retain enough confidence to act, but enough humility to reconsider.

That is a difficult balance. It means being able to say, I believe this is right, but I could be missing something.

Why saying “I might be wrong” can make you wiser The phrase “I might be wrong” sounds simple, but it requires a surprising amount of intellectual discipline.

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It means separating your identity from your opinion.

If being wrong feels like proof that you are unintelligent, you will naturally try to avoid admitting mistakes. But if being wrong is treated as information, it becomes easier to learn.

This is particularly relevant in an age of instant opinions. Social media rewards certainty. People are encouraged to react quickly, take sides and defend their positions. Changing one's mind can sometimes be interpreted as weakness rather than growth.

Dostoevsky's observation suggests the opposite. Changing your mind after encountering better information can be a sign that your thinking is working exactly as it should.

The truly rigid person is not necessarily the one who lacks intelligence. It may be the one who has become too attached to appearing intelligent.

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Humility is not low self-esteem There is, however, an important distinction.

Dostoevsky's message should not be interpreted as an argument for constantly putting yourself down.

Humility and low self-esteem are not the same thing.

Humility says: I know I have more to learn.

Low self-esteem says: I am incapable of learning or doing anything well.

The first encourages growth. The second can prevent it. Calling yourself a “fool” in Dostoevsky's sense is therefore not about believing you are worthless. It is about recognising your fallibility.

You can be highly competent and still make mistakes. You can be knowledgeable and still misunderstand a situation. You can be confident and still need to change your mind.

In fact, recognising those possibilities may make confidence more durable because it is no longer dependent on pretending to be infallible.

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Why “once a month” is the most interesting part

Perhaps the most striking detail in the quote is not the word “fool” but the phrase “at least once a month.”

Dostoevsky makes humility sound almost like a regular practice.

He is not describing one dramatic moment of self-realisation. He is suggesting that people should periodically question themselves.

Have I been unfair to someone? Did I assume I understood a situation without knowing all the facts?

Was I too proud to admit that someone else had a better idea?

Did I defend a decision simply because I had already made it?

Could I have handled something differently? These questions are uncomfortable precisely because they challenge the ego.

But they can also prevent self-deception from becoming habitual.

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The “once a month” idea can therefore be read as a reminder to conduct a regular audit of one's own thinking.

The smartest person may be the one who keeps questioning themselves Dostoevsky's quote ultimately offers a definition of intelligence that goes beyond knowledge.

It suggests that being clever is not about constructing an image of someone who never makes mistakes. It is about developing enough self-awareness to recognise those mistakes when they happen.

There is a certain freedom in being able to say, I don't know. There is even greater freedom in being able to say, I was wrong.

Neither statement diminishes intelligence. They protect it from becoming arrogance.

The person who considers themselves infallible eventually stops learning. The person who accepts their own fallibility remains curious.

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And perhaps that is the paradox Dostoevsky was pointing towards: sometimes, the willingness to admit that you are the fool in the room is precisely what keeps you from becoming one.

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