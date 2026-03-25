Quote of the day: Tom Hanks on resilience — ‘This too shall pass’

In an industry obsessed with relevance, Tom Hanks stands out for his steady, grounded presence. Over a career spanning four decades, he has evolved from Hollywood’s quintessential everyman into a quiet voice of wisdom on endurance.

Beyond the awards and box-office success lies a deeply practical worldview—one that reflects the resilience needed not just in entertainment, but in any high-pressure profession. His perspective is simple yet powerful: emotional extremes, whether highs or lows, are temporary.

“You feel bad right now? You feel angry? This too shall pass. You feel great? You feel like you know all the answers? This too shall pass.”

— Tom Hanks

The context: a simple idea, deeply felt Speaking at a Hollywood Reporter Actors Roundtable, Hanks was asked what he wished he had known at the start of his career. Instead of offering typical industry advice, he shared a more enduring insight: the impermanence of both success and failure.

Drawing on the old Persian adage “This too shall pass,” he reframed it not just as comfort in tough times, but as a principle to live by at all times. The idea applies equally to triumph and disappointment.

His message was clear—don’t believe the hype when things go well, and don’t believe you’re finished when they don’t.

Why it matters: the trap of emotional extremes At its core, this philosophy challenges a common human tendency—we treat the present moment as permanent.

Setbacks often feel final

Success can feel like it will last forever Both are illusions.

Hanks’ insight cuts through this. By recognising that both failure and success are temporary, he advocates for a steadier emotional baseline. The idea closely mirrors principles from Stoicism, which emphasise control over one’s internal state rather than external outcomes.

In today’s hyper-connected world—where every success or failure is amplified—this mindset is more relevant than ever.

Career proof: practising what he preaches Hanks’ career reflects this philosophy in action.

After the success of Big (1988), he went through a string of setbacks, including the widely criticised The Bonfire of the Vanities. Instead of overreacting, he recalibrated.

That patience paid off with back-to-back Academy Awards for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump. Over time, he transitioned seamlessly across genres and roles, adapting without chasing trends or clinging to past success.

What professionals can learn Hanks’ approach offers practical lessons across industries:

Separate self-worth from outcomes A failed project or missed opportunity is a moment—not a verdict on your ability.

2. Treat success with caution

Wins often come from timing, teamwork, and luck. Staying grounded keeps you sharp.

3. Avoid reactive decisions

Recognising that crises are temporary helps prevent short-term thinking that harms long-term goals.

The lasting takeaway Hanks will be remembered as one of cinema’s greats. But his off-screen wisdom may be just as impactful.

“This too shall pass” is more than a comforting phrase; it’s a way to navigate uncertainty with clarity and composure.

In a world of constant change, that mindset may be the real key to longevity.

(Disclaimer: First draft of the copy was AI generated).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the origin of “This too shall pass”? The phrase is rooted in Persian Sufi tradition and was later popularised in the West by Abraham Lincoln, who noted its power to both humble success and soften hardship.

How does this apply to leadership? It helps leaders avoid panic during downturns and complacency during growth, encouraging steadier decision-making.

Did Tom Hanks face failures? Yes. Despite later success, he went through notable setbacks, including The Bonfire of the Vanities, before his career-defining resurgence.