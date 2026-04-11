Berkshire Hathaway founder and chairman, Warren Buffett has offered a wealth of investment advice over the years. Known for his long-term approach to stocks, sticking to fundamentals, and taking calculated but thoughtful risks, the so-called ‘Oracle of Omaha's’ wisdom often makes the rounds online.

In the investment circles, Buffett and his long-time business partner and friend, the late Charlie Munger, are known for their no-nonsense approach to doing business and relatively frugal lifestyles when compared to their immense wealth.

Quote of the Day by Warren Buffett “You should buy stocks when you think you're getting a lot for your money, not necessarily when you think business is going to be good next year.”

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What does Warren Buffett's quote mean? The above quite aligns with Buffett's belief that people should not look to time the market or predict how stocks will perform but rather analyse if their choice of investment is worth the cost. He often suggests not overpaying for stocks because of hype or blindly following trends.

Over the years Buffett has repeatedly suggested investing in companies which have an “economic moat” around them or companies with a strong competitive advantage and growth prospects in the long run; and holding on to the stocks.

Addressing students at the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business in 2001, the billionaire shared a guiding metric to use when making investment decisions — view opportunities as marks each on a 20-slot punch card, where “every financial decision you made, you used up a punch”.

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His opinion is that treating investment opportunities as only one punch card with only 20 punches during your lifetime would ensure, “you think a long time before every investment decision – and you would make good ones, and you’d make big ones. And you probably wouldn’t even use all 20 punches in your lifetime. But you wouldn’t need to.”

Who is Warren Buffet — the ‘Oracle of Omaha’? Buffett and Munger were the architects who over nearly 60 years transformed Berkshire Hathaway Inc. from a failing textile maker into an empire, worth billions. Decades of compounded returns made the pair billionaires and folk heroes to adoring investors.

Notably, in January this year, Buffett handed over the reins and CEO position to successor Greg Abel. But his “bull run” with Berkshire has been legendary — gaining more than 55,00,000% returns over 60 years (1964-2024), to building the group to $1.2 trillion, and expanding Class A shares to worth $167 billion.

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Known as the ‘Oracle of Omaha’ for his uncanny prediction on stocks, Buffett gained fame and investor confidence for handpicking companies (Apple, Bank of America, Coca-Cola, etc.) that exploded and now account for 70% of Berkshire's $263 billion stock portfolio. He termed this as “one wonderful business can offset the many mediocre decisions that are inevitable”.

Buffett's net worth is estimated at $152 billion, making him the 10th richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.