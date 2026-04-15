Berkshire Hathaway founder and chairman, Warren Buffett has offered a wealth of investment advice over the years. Known for his long-term approach to stocks, sticking to fundamentals, and taking calculated but thoughtful risks, the so-called ‘Oracle of Omaha's’ wisdom often makes the rounds online.

In the investment circles, Buffett and his long-time business partner and friend, the late Charlie Munger, are known for their no-nonsense approach to doing business and relatively frugal lifestyles when compared to their immense wealth.

Quote of the Day by Warren Buffett “We are searching for operations that we believe are virtually certain to possess enormous competitive strength 10 or 20 years from now. A fast-changing industry environment may offer the chance for huge wins, but it precludes the certainty we seek...”

What does Warren Buffett's quote mean? Warren Buffett, billionaire co-founder of Berkshire Hathaway and ace investor believes that your investment decisions should be based on opportunity and business fundamentals rather than following short-term trends.

Through the years, Buffett's investing philosophy has focused on companies with an “economic moat” and competitive edge to their business, providing growth and valuation in the long run. He often advices investors to make considered choices rather than trying to time or predict the markets, believing that investing in a company with good fundamentals will inevitably pay off in the long run.

He also often suggests not overpaying for stocks because of hype or blindly following trends; but to rather “think a long time before every investment decision”. Buffett has always advised investors to focus on businesses and sectors they truly understand and focusing on value proposition, i.e. well-established companies with a clear growth path.

Ultimately, he also believes that the longer you hold stocks the less risky they become and investment takes more than smarts, it takes the patience and doing nothing. To illustrate, he has spoken about selling Disney stock in 1967, just a year after acquiring 5% in the company. He sold it for a 50% profit, but looking back, waiting on the company would have yielded better results in the longer term. As on date now, the same 5% stake in Disney would be worth somewhere between $8-10 billion. He sold it for $6 million.

Who is Warren Buffet — the ‘Oracle of Omaha’? Buffett and Munger were the architects who over nearly 60 years transformed Berkshire Hathaway Inc. from a failing textile maker into an empire, worth billions. Decades of compounded returns made the pair billionaires and folk heroes to adoring investors.

Notably, in January this year, Buffett handed over the reins and CEO position to successor Greg Abel. But his “bull run” with Berkshire has been legendary — gaining more than 55,00,000% returns over 60 years (1964-2024), to building the group to $1.2 trillion, and expanding Class A shares to worth $167 billion.

Known as the ‘Oracle of Omaha’ for his uncanny prediction on stocks, Buffett gained fame and investor confidence for handpicking companies (Apple, Bank of America, Coca-Cola, etc.) that exploded and now account for 70% of Berkshire's $263 billion stock portfolio. He termed this as “one wonderful business can offset the many mediocre decisions that are inevitable”.

Buffett's net worth is estimated at $152 billion, making him the 10th richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.