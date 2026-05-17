Quote of the day: Warren Buffett's wise advice on success — ‘I don’t look to jump over 7-foot bars — I look for….’

Chairman and former CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffett advocates the importance of simplicity and strategy. One of the best-known investors in the world, he shared his words of wisdom on steps to success.

Quote of the day by Warren Buffett: “I don’t look to jump over 7-foot bars — I look for 1-foot bars that I can step over.”

What does this quote mean? This famous quote by Warren Buffett teaches a powerful lesson about success, decision-making, and practical thinking. According to Buffett, success does not always come from taking huge risks or attempting extremely difficult tasks. Instead, it often comes from choosing achievable goals, making smart decisions, and progressing step by step.

Considered among one of the world’s most successful investors, Warren Buffett believes that finding opportunities that are manageable and realistic is often the smartest path forward. Successful people focus on tasks they can handle effectively rather than trying to overcome enormous obstacles immediately.

How is this quote relevant in day-to day life? Warren Buffett’s quote reminds us that success is usually built through small, consistent achievements rather than risky leaps. This principle is especially valuable in business and investing. The son of US congressman and businessman Howard Buffett, Warren Buffett became successful not by making reckless decisions, but by carefully choosing investments he understood well.

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He chose steady growth and patience over risky opportunities. Instead of chasing impossible targets, he preferred opportunities where the chances of success were higher. Hence, success follows only when one takes risks that are worth taking instead of just making hastily decisions with bold risks. This quote also applies to personal growth and daily life.

The quote also reflects wisdom in problem-solving. Smart individuals look for efficient solutions instead of difficult ones. In many situations, the easiest practical solution is often the most effective.

In conclusion, Warren Buffett’s quote emphasizes that success does not always require giant leaps as the best strategy is often to identify simple, realistic opportunities and move forward with patience and consistency. By focusing on achievable goals and making wise decisions, one can build lasting success step by step.

All to know about Warren Buffett Born in Omaha, Nebraska, he attended the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and graduated from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln at the age of 20. He also secured a graduate degree from Columbia Business School. Focussed on pursuing a career in business, he went to New York Institute of Finance.

Positioned as 11th richest in the world, Warren Buffett boasts a real time net worth of $142.8 billion, according to Forbes. Known as the "Oracle of Omaha," he has pledged to give away 99% of his fortune to philanthropic causes.