Quote of the day: Wendy's founder Dave Thomas lists 3 things to start a business, ‘Know your product better than….’

Wendy's founder Dave Thomas listed 3 simple things that one should consider before starting a business. The first being comprehensive understanding of a product’s features, second relates to understanding of the customer and the third focuses on passionate drive.

Quote of the day by Wendy's founder Dave Thomas: “What do you need to start a business? Three simple things: know your product better than anyone. Know your customer, and have a burning desire to succeed.”

What does this quote mean? This quote from Wendy's founder highlights that to start a business one should focus on three core pillars. Describing the key to success, he suggested that deep product knowledge, understanding the customer and passionate determination to succeed and the foundational and fundamental elements. They are the most critical factors for entrepreneurial success. Hence one should prioritize passion and market knowledge over complex business planning.

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How is this quote relevant today? Three core principles of Dave Thomas' philosophy:

Know your product better than anyone : Expertise in a product or service allows one to identify unique value, solve specific problems, and stand out from competitors.

: Expertise in a product or service allows one to identify unique value, solve specific problems, and stand out from competitors. Know your customer : Understanding your target audience—their pain points, needs and behaviors—is essential for creating a viable, successful business. This enables tailored products, improved service, and higher retention.

: Understanding your target audience—their pain points, needs and behaviors—is essential for creating a viable, successful business. This enables tailored products, improved service, and higher retention. Have a burning desire to succeed: A passionate, relentless drive provides the necessary resolve to overcome the challenges and obstacles of building a company.

Considered as fast-food tycoon, Rex David Thomas was born on 2 July 1932, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Rex and Auleva Thomas adopted him when he was very young, not even a year old. He lost his mother at the age of 5 and spent his early childhood days near Kalamazoo, Michigan, with his grandmother, Minnie Sinclair, who had a profound impact on his life.

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He started working at the age of 12 and got employed at a fine dining restaurant named Regas Restaurant, located in downtown Knoxville, Tennessee. At 15, he dropped out of high school and could not obtain a GED until 1993. Realising the importance of education, he founded the Dave Thomas Education Center in Coconut Creek, Florida, which offers GED classes to young adults. A renowned advocate for adoption, he also founded the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

David Thomas made history by appearing in more than 800 commercial television advertisements for the hamburgers chain between chain 1989 and 2002, a number that remains unbeaten to this day.

Top motivational quotes by Dave Thomas I think the harder you work, the more luck you have.

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It all comes back to the basics. Serve customers the best-tasting food at a good value in a clean, comfortable restaurant, and they'll keep coming back.

If there are things you don't like in the world you grew up in, make your own life different.

It was the closest to purgatory that I've ever experienced while I've been living.

You can do what you want to do. You can be what you want to be.

What people forget is that every movie that gets made keeps making money for somebody FOREVER.

In the beginning there was nothing and God said 'Let there be light', and there was still nothing but everybody could see it.

There's no one to stop you but yourself.