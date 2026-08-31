Quote of the Day: 'You will never find time for anything…' — a lesson from Charles Buxton

Time is often treated as something people will eventually have more of — after work gets less demanding, responsibilities ease or the right moment arrives. But English writer and politician Charles Buxton offered a different perspective: if something genuinely matters, waiting for free time may not be enough. Time has to be deliberately created.

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His quote, “You will never ‘find’ time for anything. If you want time, you must make it,” remains particularly relevant in an age when packed schedules and competing priorities can make even important personal goals difficult to pursue.

Who was Charles Buxton? Charles Roden Buxton (November 27, 1875 – December 16, 1942) was an English philanthropist and radical British Liberal Party politician who later joined the Labour Party.

Buxton was also involved in international and humanitarian causes. In 1914, he survived an assassination attempt while on a mission to the Balkans.

He retired from politics in 1939 and later lived at his daughter's house in Peaslake, Surrey, where he died in 1942. Buxton had two children and left most of his estate to charity.

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What does the quote mean? Free time rarely appears on its own One of the central ideas in Buxton's observation is that there may never be a completely free stretch of time waiting for us. Daily responsibilities tend to fill whatever space is available.

Waiting for a less busy period can therefore mean continuously postponing something that matters.

Priorities determine where time goes The quote also asks us to look more closely at the phrase “I don't have time.”

In many situations, the issue may not be the absolute absence of time but how available time is being allocated. When something becomes a genuine priority, it often requires deliberately moving other activities aside.

Making time requires intention Buxton's message is ultimately about taking an active approach to time. Whether it is pursuing a personal goal, learning a skill, spending time with family or simply making room for rest, meaningful activities need deliberate space in the day.

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How to make time for what matters Set clear priorities Start by identifying what genuinely deserves your attention. Not every task carries the same importance, and making room for meaningful goals may require reducing time spent on less important activities.

Block time in your schedule Instead of waiting for an empty hour to appear, assign a specific period to an important task. Treating that time as a commitment can make it easier to protect from competing demands.

Stop waiting for the perfect moment There may never be an ideal day to begin. Starting with a small, manageable block of time can be more effective than repeatedly postponing an important goal until life becomes less busy.

The takeaway Buxton's quote is ultimately less about having more hours and more about deciding what deserves those hours.

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A busy schedule may not leave much time by default. But when a goal matters, the choice is often between waiting for time to appear and deliberately making room for it.

“You will never ‘find’ time for anything. If you want time, you must make it.”

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