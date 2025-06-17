R. Kelly rushed to hospital after alleged overdose in solitary confinement, lawyer claims assassination plot in prison

R&B singer R. Kelly reportedly collapsed in his prison cell after receiving what his lawyer described as a life-threatening overdose of medication. The incident occurred while he was being held in solitary confinement at a North Carolina federal prison.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the 58-year-old singer was moved into isolation on June 10 and was administered an excessive dose of medication two days later.

“They gave him an amount of medicine that could have killed him,” Kelly’s attorney Beau B. Brindley said. “That means that, within two days of the filing of his motion, Bureau of Prisons officials administered an amount of medication that significantly exceeded a safe dose and caused Mr. Kelly to overdose, putting his life in jeopardy.”

Emergency hospitalisation and missed surgery The morning after receiving the medication, Kelly reportedly fainted in his cell and was rushed to Duke University Hospital. There, doctors found blood clots in both his legs and lungs, recommending immediate surgery.

However, Brindley claims that prison officers forcibly removed his client from the hospital before the procedure could be performed.

“Within an hour, officers with guns came into his hospital room and removed Mr. Kelly,” Brindley said. “He was taken from the hospital against his will and against the directives of the doctors. He was denied the surgery he needs to clear blood clots in his lungs that threaten his life. This happened. This will be confirmed by hospital records. It is undeniable.”

Alleged murder plot and Aryan Brotherhood threat Kelly’s legal team has filed an emergency motion on June 16 in Illinois seeking his temporary release to home confinement. This marks the third such request.

The motion references a signed declaration from another inmate, Mikeal Glenn Stine, who alleges that prison staff and white supremacist groups, including the Aryan Brotherhood, were conspiring to kill Kelly to suppress alleged misconduct during his prosecution.

After these claims surfaced, Kelly was placed in solitary confinement under allegedly inhumane conditions.

“He sleeps with spiders crawling on him, has no access to phone calls, and cannot eat food from the commissary,” Brindley said. Kelly has reportedly gone days without eating due to fears of being poisoned.

Prosecutors dismiss allegations Federal prosecutors have rejected the emergency motion, calling the claims of an assassination plot “deeply unserious” and “repugnant.”

A court hearing on the matter is scheduled for Friday (June 20).

Appeal to Trump for intervention Amid legal setbacks, Kelly’s attorneys are now appealing to President Donald Trump for help. “We are engaged in conversations with multiple persons close to the White House and to President Trump,” read a statement from Kelly’s legal team. “My client does not have the luxury to wait for vindication from the courts that will follow the exposure of the corruption at the heart of his prosecutions.”