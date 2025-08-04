‘Racist sleazebag’: Trump slams Charlamagne Tha God—what did the radio host say about Epstein files to trigger him?

US President Donald Trump slammed “racist” Charlamagne Tha God who spoke on his presidency, pointing out that tax-and-spending law hurts many as it puts “people in a worse financial situation than they were previously in” and stating Epstein files case is going to be a way for “traditional conservatives” to take Republican party back from Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

His remarks came during Fox News show “My View with Lara Trump", hosted by the president’s daughter-in-law who previously served as co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

What did the radio host say? “I wouldn’t give it a good rating simply because the least of us are still being impacted the worst," he stated about Trump's second tenure as president. He mentioned he will gain from tax breaks sanctioned in Trump’s tax-and-spending law. However, he added, “There’s going to be so many people that’s hurt by that bill.' Anything that takes away Medicaid from people and will put people in a worse financial situation than they were previously in, I’m not for.”

Charlamagne suggested that the Republican Party will ultimately be reclaimed by “traditional conservatives”, distancing itself from Trump’s MAGA movement. He cited the controversy surrounding Trump’s refusal to release documents related to convicted sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein as an example of the internal pushback gaining momentum.

“I think there’s a political coup going on right now in the Republican Party that people aren’t paying attention to. I think this Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back. I really do. I think that they know this is the issue that has gotten the base riled up, the MAGA base isn’t letting this issue go and for the first time they can probably take their party back and not piss off the MAGA base. I think they’re going to do that," he further said.

Charlamagne Tha God is a ‘dope’ Trump took to X and said Lenard McKelvey (real name of Charlamagne) “knows nothing about me or what I have done”.

While calling him a “dope” for allegedly voting Democratic's Kamala Harris, he called him “racist sleazebag” and hit out at his use of God in his professional nickname. “Can anyone imagine the uproar there would be if I used that nickname?”

Following the Justice Department’s announcement that it will not release any further documents related to the sex trafficking investigation, the Epstein case has come to limelight in recent weeks. The decision sparked outrage among online sleuths, conspiracy theorists, and segments of Trump’s base, many of whom were expecting evidence of a government cover-up.

Although officials maintain that Epstein died by suicide in his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial, the case continues to fuel widespread speculation and conspiracy theories due to his connections with high-profile figures, including Trump and several other billionaires.

He “gave President Biden the same hell” when he didn't find the Democrat suitable for doing a good work, “The Breakfast Club” show co-host informed Lara Trump that his disagreements with the Republican president was not new.