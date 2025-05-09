Radar outage hits New Jersey's Newark airport again for 90 seconds, FAA confirms

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported a fresh outage at a Philadelphia air traffic control facility early on Friday (May 9), disrupting radar and communications for aircraft heading to Newark Liberty International Airport. The glitch, which occurred around 3:55 a.m. ET, lasted approximately 90 seconds.

Part of ongoing problems This incident is the latest in a series of equipment failures since April 28 that have hindered air traffic, especially affecting United Airlines. The FAA said the Philadelphia Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON), which manages aircraft near Newark, was hit by a telecommunications outage impacting radar displays and communication systems.

Immediate response measures To tackle the recurring issues, the FAA announced new measures, including boosting air traffic controller staffing, installing three additional high-bandwidth telecom connections, and deploying a temporary backup system at Philadelphia TRACON. A full switch to a more reliable fiber-optic network is also underway.

Growing concerns Newark has faced compounding challenges recently, including runway construction, equipment outages, and staffing shortages. The string of problems has prompted lawmakers to demand investigations and increased funding to bolster infrastructure and staffing.

Earlier incident sparks alarm Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that controllers lost contact with aircraft for 30 to 90 seconds during a similar incident on April 28, raising alarms about the safety and reliability of Newark’s air traffic system.

Effects of initial outage The first radar outage on April 28 at Newark Liberty International Airport triggered significant fallout, with hundreds of flights canceled or delayed over the past two weeks. The FAA reduced air traffic to ensure safety, and several air traffic controllers took trauma leave, compounding the existing staffing shortage.

Modernising outdated infrastructure In response, the FAA confirmed it is installing new fiber optic data lines to replace outdated copper wires that carry radar signals between its Philadelphia and New York facilities. Officials say this upgrade is crucial to prevent future outages and maintain reliable air traffic control. Advertisement

Deadly crash The upgrade plan was developed after a tragic midair collision in January between a passenger jet and an Army helicopter over Washington, D.C., which killed 67 people. The National Transportation Safety Board has not linked that crash directly to air traffic control failures.