‘Radical left judges,’ Trump slams appeals court's decision on tariffs, warns ‘ US would be completely destroyed if…’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at US federal appeals court's decision to strike down most of the tariffs as unlawful saying that without them, the United States would be "completely destroyed" and its military power "instantly obliterated".

Posting on Truth Social, Trump blasted at“Radical Left group of judges” for delivering the 7–4 ruling. He, however, singled out one Democratic judge appointed by Barack Obama, thanking him for “having the courage and respect for the nation to vote to save our Country.”

"Without Tariffs, and all of the TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS we have already taken in, our Country would be completely destroyed, and our military power would be instantly obliterated. In a 7 to 4 Opinion, a Radical Left group of judges didn't care, but one Democrat, Obama appointed, actually voted to save our Country. I would like to thank him for his Courage! He loves and respects the U.S.A," Trump wrote in his post.

What did the federal appeals court ruling say? On Friday, the federal appeals court ruled that most of the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration saying that he exceeded his authority by using emergency powers to impose the import duties.

According to a CNN report, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in an unsigned opinion affired a lower court's decision and noted that International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not permit such kind of tariffs.

It also said, Trump’s actions marked an unprecedented overreach of executive authority, and also stressed that under the Constitution, the authority to impose taxes and tariffs is granted to Congress.

Trump, meanwhile, said that all tariffs imposed on the countries would remain in effect, calling a recent ruling by a "highly Partisan Appeals Court" incorrect.

"ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end. If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country. It would make us financially weak, and we have to be strong," Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Friday.