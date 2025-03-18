‘Radical Left lunatic, should be impeached’ – Donald Trump slams Judge for blocking Venezuelan deportations

The judge who asked Trump administration to explain why it deported planeloads of Venezuelans despite his temporary ban on removing them. Boasberg on Monday ruled that Justice Department lawyers must answer questions by noon Eastern Time (1600 GMT) over deportation flights to El Salvador made possible by Trump invoking a 1798 law designed for wartime use.

Trump's attack on Boasberg comes after the judge sought clarity on when exactly the president invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to declare that the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua was conducting irregular warfare against the United States, and when the deportation flights took off.

The Trump administration says those being deported were members of the gang and that it began removing them on Saturday before the judge ordered that any flight be halted or returned to the United States.

"This Radical Left lunatic of a judge" In his post, Trump accused the judge of being a troublemaker and agitator, attributing his appointment to former President Barack Obama.

"This Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge, a troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama, was not elected President," Trump wrote.

He went on to dispute the legitimacy of previous election outcomes, reiterating his long-standing claim that he won by a significant margin.

"He didn’t WIN the popular VOTE (by a lot!), he didn’t WIN ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, he didn’t WIN 2,750 to 525 Counties, HE DIDN’T WIN ANYTHING!"

Claims of "overwhelming mandate" and immigration focus Trump asserted that his presidency was the result of a historic mandate, particularly due to his stance on immigration.

“I WON FOR MANY REASONS, IN AN OVERWHELMING MANDATE, BUT FIGHTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAY HAVE BEEN THE NUMBER ONE REASON FOR THIS HISTORIC VICTORY.”

Trump has repeatedly criticised current immigration policies, blaming the Biden administration for what he describes as an "open borders disaster."

Calls for Judge's impeachment In his post, Trump called for the judge’s removal. "This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!!"