‘Delighted by the warm welcome in Dallas,’ says Rahul Gandhi amid US visit

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha on Sunday, September 8, acknowledged the warmth and greetings he received from the Indian Diaspora and members of the Indian Overseas Congress in Dallas city of Texas, US.

Fareha Naaz
Published8 Sep 2024, 10:02 AM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha on Sunday, September 8, acknowledged the warmth and greetings he received from the Indian Diaspora and members of the Indian Overseas Congress in Dallas city of Texas, US.

Taking to Facebook social media platform, the senior Congress leader wrote, “I am truly delighted by the warm welcome I’ve received in Dallas, Texas, USA, from the Indian Diaspora and members of the Indian Overseas Congress.”

He added, “I eagerly look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions and insightful conversations that will further strengthen the bond between our two nations during this visit.” The post has seven photos attached showing the Indian Diaspora offering bouquets to the Rae Bareli MP. It has garnered over 39 thousand likes within a few minutes of being shared.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Sep 2024, 10:02 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs News‘Delighted by the warm welcome in Dallas,’ says Rahul Gandhi amid US visit

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.00-384.00
      Chennai
      73,310.00-578.00
      Delhi
      73,460.00-68.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.00285.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue