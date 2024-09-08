Hello User
‘Delighted by the warm welcome in Dallas,’ says Rahul Gandhi amid US visit

Fareha Naaz

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha on Sunday, September 8, acknowledged the warmth and greetings he received from the Indian Diaspora and members of the Indian Overseas Congress in Dallas city of Texas, US.

Mint Image

Taking to Facebook social media platform, the senior Congress leader wrote, “I am truly delighted by the warm welcome I’ve received in Dallas, Texas, USA, from the Indian Diaspora and members of the Indian Overseas Congress."

He added, “I eagerly look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions and insightful conversations that will further strengthen the bond between our two nations during this visit." The post has seven photos attached showing the Indian Diaspora offering bouquets to the Rae Bareli MP. It has garnered over 39 thousand likes within a few minutes of being shared.

