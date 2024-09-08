‘Delighted by the warm welcome in Dallas,’ says Rahul Gandhi amid US visit

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha on Sunday, September 8, acknowledged the warmth and greetings he received from the Indian Diaspora and members of the Indian Overseas Congress in Dallas city of Texas, US.

Taking to Facebook social media platform, the senior Congress leader wrote, “I am truly delighted by the warm welcome I’ve received in Dallas, Texas, USA, from the Indian Diaspora and members of the Indian Overseas Congress."