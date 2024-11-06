Raja Krishnamoorthi re-elected to US House: Key facts about Indian-American who backed Kamala Harris

Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi has been re-elected to represent Illinois' 8th Congressional District, ensuring continued service in a diverse area. A Harvard-educated lawyer, he actively supported Kamala Harris and advocates for progressive policies on civil rights, immigration

Written By Sayantani
Published6 Nov 2024, 10:47 AM IST
US Elections 2024: Krishnamoorthi visited several places of worship, including a Hindu temple, and participated in a South Asian American town hall with Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a Senate candidate in Michigan.
US Elections 2024: Krishnamoorthi visited several places of worship, including a Hindu temple, and participated in a South Asian American town hall with Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a Senate candidate in Michigan.(Getty Images via AFP)

Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi has successfully won re-election to represent Illinois' 8th Congressional District, which includes parts of Chicago’s northwest side and several suburban areas.

First elected in 2016, Krishnamoorthi's victory ensures that he will continue to serve the district, which has been known for its diverse and engaged electorate.

A Harvard University-educated lawyer, Raja Krishnamoorthi held posts for the state, including former deputy state treasurer. The district includes a small section on Chicago's northwest side as well as several west and northwest suburbs.

Also Read | 2024 US Election Results: Republicans reclaim Senate majority after 4 years

Raja Krishnamoorthi: Active Support for Kamala Harris in Swing States

Throughout the 2024 presidential election, Krishnamoorthi was an outspoken supporter of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, particularly in swing states where the Indian-American community plays a crucial role.

As part of his efforts, Krishnamoorthi actively worked with the AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) Victory Fund to engage South Asian voters, especially in battleground states.

Krishnamoorthi visited several places of worship, including a Hindu temple, and participated in a South Asian American town hall with Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a Senate candidate in Michigan.

Raja Krishnamoorthi’s Leadership in Congress

As the first South Asian American to lead a Congressional Committee, Krishnamoorthi’s work as Ranking Member of the Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the US and the Chinese Communist Party has positioned him as an influential voice on global matters of national security and foreign policy.

In addition to his committee work, Krishnamoorthi serves on the Intelligence and Oversight Committees, making him a central figure in the legislative push for government accountability and transparency.

He is also Vice-Chair of the Equality Caucus and co-chair of the CAPAC Immigration Task Force.

Through these roles, Krishnamoorthi advocates for progressive policies on issues such as civil rights, immigration, and economic opportunities.

Raja Krishnamoorthi: A Champion for South Asian Americans

Krishnamoorthi's re-election comes at a time when he is also focused on international human rights issues. In August, he called for stronger US intervention to address the rise in violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

He urged US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to engage directly with the Bangladeshi government to ensure justice and security for the targeted Hindu community, demonstrating his commitment to human rights both at home and abroad.

Raja Krishnamoorthi: Background and Personal Life

Born to immigrant parents and raised in Peoria, Illinois, Krishnamoorthi’s personal story resonates with many of his constituents. He graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from Princeton University before earning a law degree from Harvard Law School.

In addition to his work in Congress, Krishnamoorthi has held roles in Illinois’ Public Integrity Unit, the state’s affordable housing programme, and as a venture capital advisor.

Krishnamoorthi resides in Schaumburg, Illinois, with his wife, Priya, a physician, and their three children. His dedication to public service is matched by his commitment to family and community.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 10:47 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsRaja Krishnamoorthi re-elected to US House: Key facts about Indian-American who backed Kamala Harris

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    480.90
    11:12 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.85 (0.18%)

    Infosys share price

    1,811.15
    11:12 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    57.35 (3.27%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,600.90
    11:12 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    25.5 (0.71%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.35
    11:12 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -1.95 (-1.28%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,259.65
    11:09 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    227.75 (7.51%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,369.35
    11:07 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    48.55 (3.68%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    234.75
    11:10 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -0.25 (-0.11%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,325.85
    11:11 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -7.25 (-0.54%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    516.80
    11:11 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -42.65 (-7.62%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    401.60
    11:10 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -15.65 (-3.75%)

    Timken India share price

    3,319.95
    11:11 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -100.2 (-2.93%)

    Titan Company share price

    3,141.85
    11:11 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -91.2 (-2.82%)
    More from Top Losers

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,676.10
    11:11 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    1280.1 (8.89%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,259.65
    11:09 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    227.75 (7.51%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,122.15
    11:10 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    74.3 (7.09%)

    Kaynes Technology India share price

    5,676.55
    11:11 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    359.85 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.000.00
      Chennai
      80,261.000.00
      Delhi
      80,413.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.