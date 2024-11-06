Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi has been re-elected to represent Illinois' 8th Congressional District, ensuring continued service in a diverse area. A Harvard-educated lawyer, he actively supported Kamala Harris and advocates for progressive policies on civil rights, immigration

Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi has successfully won re-election to represent Illinois' 8th Congressional District, which includes parts of Chicago's northwest side and several suburban areas.

First elected in 2016, Krishnamoorthi's victory ensures that he will continue to serve the district, which has been known for its diverse and engaged electorate.

A Harvard University-educated lawyer, Raja Krishnamoorthi held posts for the state, including former deputy state treasurer. The district includes a small section on Chicago's northwest side as well as several west and northwest suburbs.

Raja Krishnamoorthi: Active Support for Kamala Harris in Swing States Throughout the 2024 presidential election, Krishnamoorthi was an outspoken supporter of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, particularly in swing states where the Indian-American community plays a crucial role.

As part of his efforts, Krishnamoorthi actively worked with the AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) Victory Fund to engage South Asian voters, especially in battleground states.

Krishnamoorthi visited several places of worship, including a Hindu temple, and participated in a South Asian American town hall with Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a Senate candidate in Michigan.

Raja Krishnamoorthi’s Leadership in Congress As the first South Asian American to lead a Congressional Committee, Krishnamoorthi’s work as Ranking Member of the Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the US and the Chinese Communist Party has positioned him as an influential voice on global matters of national security and foreign policy.

In addition to his committee work, Krishnamoorthi serves on the Intelligence and Oversight Committees, making him a central figure in the legislative push for government accountability and transparency.

He is also Vice-Chair of the Equality Caucus and co-chair of the CAPAC Immigration Task Force.

Through these roles, Krishnamoorthi advocates for progressive policies on issues such as civil rights, immigration, and economic opportunities.

Raja Krishnamoorthi: A Champion for South Asian Americans Krishnamoorthi's re-election comes at a time when he is also focused on international human rights issues. In August, he called for stronger US intervention to address the rise in violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

He urged US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to engage directly with the Bangladeshi government to ensure justice and security for the targeted Hindu community, demonstrating his commitment to human rights both at home and abroad.

Raja Krishnamoorthi: Background and Personal Life Born to immigrant parents and raised in Peoria, Illinois, Krishnamoorthi’s personal story resonates with many of his constituents. He graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from Princeton University before earning a law degree from Harvard Law School.

In addition to his work in Congress, Krishnamoorthi has held roles in Illinois’ Public Integrity Unit, the state’s affordable housing programme, and as a venture capital advisor.