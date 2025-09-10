Rana Nofal Soluri: Texas flight attendant’s murderer, 66, gets caught due to accidental voice message

In Texas, a man accused of killing his roommate accidentally recorded himself and a friend moving the victim’s body. The victim, 47-year-old Rana Nofal Soluri, was a flight attendant. She had been missing since March before police arrested her roommate, Dennis Day, 66, in June.

Later, his friend Joni Thomas, 62, was also arrested for allegedly helping him dispose of the body. Day confessed to police that he had lost control during a fight and strangled Soluri.

Day then put her body headfirst into a black trash bin and transported it 70 miles to Bowie. There, he dumped it from a bridge.

Investigators found a recording on Thomas’ phone in which a male voice, identified as Day’s, could be heard breathing heavily and saying phrases like, “Help me”, “Come push it” and “Make sure the lid’s on”.

According to police, the audio matches Day’s account of loading Soluri’s body into a trash can and then a truck. The recording also confirmed that Thomas not only allowed her truck to be used but also helped load the body.

Detectives searching Dennis Day’s home on Grantland Circle on June 23 found key evidence in the case of the missing flight attendant. Day and another resident first denied involvement. But, video footage from March 21 showed Day dragging what looked like a lifeless body into the backyard.

Later, during interrogation, Day admitted to strangling Soluri on the kitchen floor and moving her body outside. He said he had placed her in a black trash bin, dumped her near Bowie and thrown her mobile phone and belongings away. Soluri’s remains are still missing.

Police have charged both Day and Thomas. The evidence clearly shows Day’s direct involvement in the killing. It also proves Thomas’ role in assisting after the crime, according to the cops.

Friend remembers Rana Nofal Soluri There has been an assumption that Rana Nofal Soluri worked for American Airlines. However, the airline told FOX 4 News that the victim had worked for Envoy Air Inc.

"That word is hard to say. I will tell you that… saying murder. We’ve just been writing killed. It’s not fair. It’s not right," FOX4 quoted one of the victim’s friends.

"She was always a great person to talk to. A ton of fun. Rana was amazing. She would give the shirt off her back. She would come to you if you needed that help," she added.

Rana’s body is yet to be found. According to local authorities, the creeks in the region "flooded a number of times with rain since March, and her remains may have been washed downstream", reported CBS News.