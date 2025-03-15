Ranjani Srinivasan ‘self-deport’ after US revokes visa - What is self-deportation? How it works

Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian student at Columbia University, self-deported after her visa was revoked over security concerns related to her participation in pro-Palestinian protests. Know more about for self-deportation option on CBP Home app here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated15 Mar 2025, 09:35 AM IST
US Customs and Border Protection’ CBP Home app offers self-deportation option. (Representational image)(PTI)

Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian student at Columbia University, is is in the spotlight for opting ‘self-deport’ after Trump administration revoked her visa citing security concerns. According to Department of Homeland Security, the Indian citizen has self-deported after she was accused of advocating “violence and terrorism” for participating in pro-Palestinian protests at United State's Columbia University.

“On March 5, 2025, the Department of State revoked her visa," a news release said, adding, “The Department of Homeland Security has obtained video footage of her using the CBP Home App to self-deport on March 11.” The news release alleged that Ranjani Srinivasan, who entered the United States on an F-1 visa, was “involved in activities supporting Hamas, a terrorist organisation.”

Later, the department confirmed that she voluntarily self-deported by using the CBP Home app on March 11, 2025.

What is ‘self-deport’?

Amid Trump administration's intensifying crackdown on illegal immigrants, CBP Home app was launched. The Department of Homeland Security launched the CBP Home app on Monday, March 10, according to a news release. The application features self-deportation option through which undocumented immigrants can declare their intent to leave the United States.

How self-deportation works

As per US Customs and Border Protection website, CBP Home is a mobile application which can be downloaded for free either from Apple App or Google Play store. It allows access to several services and comes with “Intent to Depart” option.

“Aliens can now notify the U.S. Government of their intent to depart the United States,” the website states. Besides this, one can also check estimated border wait times and apply for a provisional I-94 prior to arrival, through CBP Home app.

Step-by-step guide for self-deportation on CBP app

  1. Select ‘Departing Traveler’ and suitable language to fill the form.
  2. Choose “Submit Intent to Depart.”
  3. Upload a photo.
  4. Provide mandatory biographical information.

5. Answer questions regarding whether one has enough money to depart and a valid passport.

6. Review entered details and click on ‘Submit.’

Watch Ranjani Srinivasan's ‘self-deport’ video here:

Taking to social media platform X, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem stated, “It is a privilege to be granted a visa to live and study in the United States of America. When you advocate for violence and terrorism, that privilege should be revoked, and you should not be in this country."

The post added, "I am glad to see one of the Columbia University terrorist sympathizers use the CBP Home App to self-deport.” A video of Ranjani Srinivasan's departure from US was attached to the post.

First Published:15 Mar 2025, 09:35 AM IST
