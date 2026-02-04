Ransom note demanding billions in Bitcoin? What we know about ‘abduction’ of ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother

Investigators have found evidence of forced entry at the Arizona home of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, AP reported citing a source familiar with the case.

Guthrie is believed to have been taken against her will.

Savannah Guthrie appealed for prayers on social media late Monday, describing her mother as “a woman of deep conviction” and urging supporters to believe she will be safely brought home, AP reported.

Authorities from the Pima County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI addressed the media on Tuesday but shared limited details.

Advertisement

Sheriff Chris Nanos declined to say whether the incident appeared to be random or targeted and did not elaborate on the evidence recovered from the home, AP reported.

He confirmed that Nancy Guthrie requires daily medication and could face life-threatening consequences without it, adding, “We hope we are” when asked if investigators are searching for her alive.

Meanwhile, footage obtained by NewsNation showed dark red stains on the tile outside Guthrie’s Tucson residence, consistent with earlier descriptions of a bloodied scene provided to the media, AP reported.

Authorities have not confirmed whose blood it is.

Kidnappers demanding millions of dollars in Bitcoin? A purported ransom note linked to the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother was sent to media outlet TMZ on Tuesday, with the sender demanding millions of dollars in Bitcoin for the safe return of Guthrie, according to a report by The New York Post.

Advertisement

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it was aware of “possible ransom note(s) circulating,” but stressed that investigators have not confirmed the authenticity or legitimacy of the demand, the report stated.

According to TMZ, the message set a deadline for payment and warned that harm could come to the Today show host’s mother if the ransom was not paid.

Trump reacts US President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday afternoon, said he planned to call Savannah Guthrie "later on" and called the situation "terrible."

"I always got along very good with Savannah," Trump said, as reported by AP.

Guthrie, who has deep roots in Tucson, has remained off the air as the search for her mother continues.

Advertisement

For a second straight day, Today opened Tuesday’s broadcast with coverage of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, though Savannah Guthrie was not at the anchor desk.

NBC Sports said Guthrie will also step away from covering the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics as she focuses on supporting her family during what the network called a difficult time, AP reported.