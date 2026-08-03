Rapidly spreading wildfires destroy homes in Spokane, forcing evacuations: What we know

Spokane, a city in the northwestern United States, witnessed rapidly spreading wildfires that tore through the region on August 2, causing widespread destruction, as officials said hundreds of structures were burned to the ground.

What we know Thousands of people were asked to evacuate their homes on August 1 and overnight into August 2 after three separate wildfires broke out in and around the city in eastern Washington state, AFP reported.

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According to reports, roughly 600 homes, businesses and other buildings were destroyed by fast-moving wildfires that were driven by strong winds and rising temperatures. Further, the National Weather Service (NWS) had warned of "extremely critical fire weather conditions" in the area because of strong winds and exceptional dryness.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the primary causes of the wildfires in Spokane? ⌵ The wildfires in Spokane were primarily fueled by strong winds and exceptionally dry conditions, exacerbated by ongoing drought and climate change. 2 How many structures have been destroyed by the wildfires in Spokane? ⌵ Wildfires in Spokane have destroyed approximately 600 homes, businesses, and other structures, causing widespread devastation. 3 Why were evacuation orders issued for Spokane residents? ⌵ Evacuation orders were issued for Spokane residents due to rapidly spreading wildfires that posed life-threatening conditions and threatened homes and infrastructure. 4 What steps are being taken to assist those evacuated from Spokane? ⌵ Emergency shelters have been established at the Spokane Convention Center and local fairgrounds to assist evacuees, providing temporary accommodation and support. 5 What is the current containment status of the wildfires in Spokane? ⌵ As of the latest reports, the wildfires in Spokane remained at zero percent containment, highlighting the challenging conditions for firefighting efforts.

Footage from Sunday showed the aftermath of the wildfires, with dozens of homes reduced to ashes, leaving only brick fireplaces and foundations standing, while several neighbouring houses remained largely untouched.

However, later on Sunday (August 2), weather conditions improved as winds eased, but the wildfires remained at zero per cent containment, according to officials.

The Old Trails fire, the largest of the three wildfires burning in Spokane, crossed the Spokane River on Saturday afternoon and spread into the city limits.

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According to the government's evacuation map, authorities issued the highest-level evacuation alert for swathes of northern Spokane, affecting thousands of people within the city limits. As authorities set up a fire evacuation shelter at the Spokane Convention Center, the three fires had burned a total of 5,390 acres (2,181 hectares) as of Sunday morning.

Spokane Mayor, Washington Governor issue statements In a press briefing, Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown called it the "worst natural disaster our region has faced," and added, "Hundreds of homes and structures have been lost. We are still assessing the potential for lives to be lost." She went on to say, "To the people who are suffering right now in our region from either loss or uncertainty... our hearts go out to you. We are here for you for the long term."

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Washington Governor Bob Ferguson declared a state of emergency, saying the state was experiencing its fourth straight year of drought, with climate change creating conditions that have fuelled destructive wildfires. Speaking at a press conference, Ferguson said he had spoken with federal officials, including US President Donald Trump, to seek additional resources for the response. He added that Trump understood "how dire the situation is."

Ferguson further noted, "There are just so many Washingtonians who have literally lost everything in a very, very short period of time." He went on to add, "Just in a matter of hours, their lives changed in deeply dramatic and fundamental ways. And so it's difficult to find words when folks have experienced a loss like that," CBS News reported.

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Also Read | Why Europe’s wildfires are so intense this year

Pacific Northwest sees 'extraordinary wildfire season' David Upthegrove, chief of Washington's Department of Natural Resources, noted that the fire in Spokane was "one of 15 major fires burning throughout the state of Washington right now." He said that this is an extraordinary wildfire season in the Pacific Northwest and added, "A confluence of weather conditions, a confluence of fires throughout the West, are stretching our resources and challenging the individuals in this response."

Locals on evacuating homes, witnessing massive wildfires Speaking to AFP, Spokane resident Geoff Beadles said, "Just driving around looking at the homes -- it's just one of the most heartbreaking things I've ever seen in my life," after he was forced to evacuate his home with his fiancée and dogs.

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Another resident noted that she saw flames behind the trees near her home as she rushed out of her home but got stuck in traffic as the fast-moving fires blocked routes out of the city.

(with AFP inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.