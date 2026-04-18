Rapper Ice Spice slapped by fan during chaotic McDonald’s altercation in Los Angeles

Ice Spice was involved in a physical altercation at a McDonald’s outlet in Los Angeles, where she was reportedly slapped by a fan during a chaotic confrontation.

Rapper Ice Spice slapped during heated McDonald’s confrontation The incident, which took place earlier this week, was captured on the CCTV video, was released by TMZ.

According to reports, the situation escalated inside the fast-food restaurant following a heated exchange between Ice Spice and a group of individuals. Eyewitness accounts and footage suggest that tensions rose quickly, leading to pushing and shouting before the physical contact occurred.

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In the videos shared online, a woman is seen striking the rapper during the argument, triggering further commotion at the scene.

Ice Spice's lawyer has planned to press charges. “The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly. We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security,” attorney Bradford Cohen said.

What happened in the video The woman involved in the altercation, identified as Vayah, shared her account of the incident with TMZ. She said Ice Spice had been dismissive when she approached her, claiming she was only trying to show support.

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Vayah alleged that the situation escalated after Ice Spice called her a “b**ch”, prompting her to respond by slapping the rapper. Footage from Wednesday morning shows Ice Spice seated in a McDonald’s booth with a friend, engaged in conversation, when Vayah approached their table.

In the video, Vayah appears to ask the friend to move so she could sit with them. Ice Spice and her companion seem uncomfortable and gesture towards the exit, signalling that she should leave. Vayah appears to react negatively, and at that point, strikes the rapper.

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The situation quickly spiralled. Vayah is then seen being escorted out of the restaurant, while Ice Spice climbs over tables to follow her. Footage recorded outside shows Ice Spice and her friend arguing with others, reportedly after a phone was damaged during the confrontation. The audio includes shouting and censored expletives.

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In a separate clip filmed from across the street, the altercation continues, with Vayah appearing to throw another punch at Ice Spice, leading to a further scuffle between the two.

The confrontation appeared to involve multiple people, with bystanders reacting as the situation intensified. Some individuals attempted to intervene, while others recorded the incident on their phones. The environment inside the restaurant became increasingly disorderly, with shouting and movement captured in several clips.

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Initial reports indicate that the altercation may have started over a disagreement or misunderstanding, though the exact cause has not been officially confirmed. Sources suggest that the fan approached the rapper, leading to a verbal exchange that quickly escalated into a physical clash.

No serious injuries have been reported in connection with the incident. It remains unclear whether law enforcement was called to the scene or if any formal complaints have been filed following the altercation. Authorities have not released an official statement regarding the matter as of now.

Ice Spice has not issued a detailed public statement addressing the incident at the time of writing. However, the footage has continued to gain traction online, drawing significant public attention and discussion.

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