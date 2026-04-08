Rapper Lil Tjay arrested in Florida following Offset shooting incident

Rapper Lil Tjay has been arrested in Florida in connection with a shooting incident involving fellow artist Offset.
The arrest took place on Monday night following an altercation outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, where the shooting occurred.
According to the Seminole Police Department, Lil Tjay — whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt — was taken into custody and charged in connection with the incident. Authorities said he faces a disorderly conduct charge related to affray, with bail set at $500. He was also charged with a traffic violation, which carries a bond of $2,500. He has since been booked into Broward County Jail.
Police spokesperson Gary Bitner stated that the situation began as a fight in a valet area outside the venue. Officers responded to reports of a disturbance before the situation escalated. A second individual was also detained at the scene, although no formal charges have been filed against that person so far.
Reports of the shooting first surfaced late on Monday, with early accounts suggesting that Offset had been injured near the hotel. A representative for the rapper later confirmed the incident, saying, “We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care.” The statement added, “He is stable and being closely monitored.”
Offset, a prominent figure in the rap industry, rose to fame as a member of the group Migos alongside Quavo and Takeoff. The group achieved widespread success in the 2010s with chart-topping tracks and albums. Offset later launched a solo career in 2019, releasing multiple projects.
The incident has also revived attention on past tragedies linked to the group. In 2022, Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston at the age of 28, an event that deeply affected fans and the hip-hop community.
Following Monday’s events, speculation spread quickly on social media, with some users claiming that Lil Tjay was directly involved in the shooting. However, his attorney, Dawn M. Florio, has strongly denied these claims, stating that the rapper was not responsible for the gunfire.
At present, police have not publicly confirmed who fired the shot that injured Offset. The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities expected to review surveillance footage and witness accounts from the scene.
No further updates on additional charges or arrests have been announced.