Rapper Offset discharged from hospital after Florida shooting

American rapper Offset has been released from hospital days after he was shot outside a casino in Florida, marking a swift recovery following what authorities described as a non-life-threatening incident.
The artist, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, had been receiving treatment after the shooting took place earlier this week at the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.
He was initially taken to hospital in a stable condition and kept under close observation, according to statements from his representatives and local authorities.
Officials said the incident unfolded following an altercation outside the venue, which escalated into gunfire. Police responded quickly, securing the area and detaining two individuals as part of the investigation. Authorities also stressed that there was no ongoing threat to the public, even as enquiries into the circumstances of the shooting continued.
While the exact motive behind the shooting remains unclear, reports indicate that the rapper suffered injuries to his leg. Medical updates described the wounds as not life-threatening, allowing for a relatively quick discharge from hospital after a period of monitoring.
The episode has drawn significant attention given Offset’s prominence in the global hip-hop scene. He rose to fame as a member of the chart-topping trio Migos, known for hits such as Bad and Boujee and MotorSport. In recent years, he has also built a successful solo career, maintaining a strong presence in the music industry.
The incident also revived memories of past violence linked to the group. In 2022, fellow Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot in Houston, an event that had sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community. Offset’s latest ordeal, though far less severe, has once again highlighted concerns around artist safety in public spaces.
Reports suggest that another rapper, Lil Tjay, was arrested in connection with the altercation preceding the shooting, though not for the shooting itself. Legal representatives have denied any involvement in the gunfire, and authorities have yet to confirm the identity of the person responsible.
Images and eyewitness accounts emerging after the incident showed Offset in a wheelchair outside the hospital, appearing alert and interacting with those around him. His recovery has been closely followed by fans, many of whom expressed relief at news of his condition improving.
The rapper’s release from hospital signals a turning point in what could have been a far more serious incident, even as investigators continue to piece together the events that led to the shooting.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.