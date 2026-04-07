Rapper Offset ‘stable’ after being shot at Hard Rock Casino in South Florida

Atlanta rapper Offset of defunct hip-hop group Migos was reportedly hospitalised after he was shot near a casino in Florida.

A spokesperson for the 34-year-old musician told celebrity news outlet TMZ he was "stable" and being closely monitored at a hospital in Hollywood, Florida.

A Seminole Police Department spokesman confirmed a shooting in the vicinity Monday evening to AFP but declined to identity the victim.

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The shooting happened Monday evening at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, just outside Miami, police in Seminole, Florida, said in a statement to CBS News.

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His representative told CBS News late Monday that Offset “was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care. He is stable and being closely monitored.”

Seminole police reportedly said the shooting happened after 7 pm at a valet area outside the hotel and casino and "resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood."

Two people were detained by police and an investigation was ongoing, they said. The site was secure and there was no threat to the public, and operations continued as normal, they added.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting. It's also unclear whether surveillance footage from the heavily trafficked casino area could play a role in the investigation.

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Who is rapper Offset? Offset is best known as member of Migos, an Atlanta-based rap trio that exploded on the national stage but ceased performing in 2022, when bandmate Takeoff was fatally shot in Houston, Texas at the age of 28.

Migos soared to prominence off their viral 2013 song "Versace," which Drake remixed, and later recorded "Walk It Talk It" with the Canadian superstar rapper.

Their 2016 song "Bad and Boujee" was a number one hit.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was married to the chart-topping rapper Cardi B and the couple, who split up in 2024, have three children.

He was smiling and interacting with fans at the Florida casino moments before he was shot, TMZ said.

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