Rapper POORSTACY dies at 26 - What was the cause of death? All you need to know

Rapper POORSTACY, based out of Florida, passed away post a medical emergency at a hotel in Boca Raton where he was staying, as per multiple media reports.

Boca Raton Police Department has confirmed that the rapper, whose real name is Carlito Milfort Jr., passed away at the age of 26 after an "incident" at an address which they chose to not reveal officially.

POORSTACY cause of death A number of fan comments on the rapper social media profiles seem to suggest that he died by suicide, however authorities have not confirmed this claim yet.

The Palm Beach Country Medical Examiner has, however, said that the cause of death is still under investigation.

TMZ spoke to an employee at the Boca Raton hotel, who revealed that the rapper was taken to a local hospital on Saturday morning owing to a medical emergency. He had been living in the establishment for 10 days and had checked in with a woman and a toddler. There was no other report of injury at the hotel on Saturday.

Who was POORSTACY? POORSTACY hailed from Palm Beach, Florida, and was an up-and-coming artist adept at blending of genres like rock, punk, and emo rap.

POORSTACY was nominated for a Grammy Award for featuring on the soundtrack of the movie Bill & Ted Face the Music. He has also frequently collaborated with Travis Barker, the drummer for Blink-182.

The duo worked on three songs together, with the most successful among them being Choose Life.

He had also worked with Oli Sykes, the frontman of the band Bring Me the Horizon, collaborating on the track Knife Party.

His first EP, I Don't Care, which dropped in 2019, made fans and peers take notice of his talents. POORSTACY subsequently released two studio albums with the label 10K Projects, owned by Elliot Grainge. He had also earlier worked with the label Internet Money Records.

His most recent release was the song Nothing Belongs to You in July this year.

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 9999666555 Or help@vandrevalafoundation.com

TISS iCall: 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)