Rapper Sean ’Diddy’ Combs, Sam Bankman-Fried share jail dorm at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center

Sean Combs, the rapper known as "Diddy," is reportedly sharing a dormitory at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) with disgraced cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried, according to a source familiar with the situation. The source, who requested anonymity, was not authorised to speak publicly about the matter, per a Business Insider report.

Livemint could not independently verify this news development.

Combs has been held at the MDC for nearly a week after being denied bail on federal charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering. Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, has been incarcerated there since last year, serving a 25-year sentence for fraud. Bankman-Fried was convicted of defrauding FTX customers out of $8 billion, using the funds to fuel his crypto-trading firm Alameda Research, make political donations, and fund personal expenses, the report added.

Both men are housed in a section of the MDC reserved for high-profile inmates or those requiring special security, with around 20 other detainees, according to sources, as per BI report.

The Metropolitan Detention Center, which houses roughly 1,200 inmates, is known for its challenging conditions. Combs' legal team recently criticised the facility as being too harsh for a pre-trial defendant, citing overcrowding and understaffing issues. These criticisms echo past complaints about the jail, where other high-profile figures like singer R. Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of Jeffrey Epstein, have also been held, as per the report.

However, in a shift of tone, Combs' legal team has since praised the jail's responsiveness, according to remarks obtained by The New York Times.

Other accusations A woman who alleges that Sean "Diddy" Combs drugged and violently assaulted her in 2001 announced Tuesday that she is suing the rapper. Thalia Graves, who claims Combs filmed the attack with the intent to sell it for the entertainment of others, broke down during an emotional press conference in Los Angeles as she recounted the lasting impact of the incident, as per AFP.

Graves told reporters that the emotional and psychological scars from the alleged assault continue to affect her daily life. "It's not just about the physical harm," she said tearfully. “It's a deep emotional pain that stays with you, leaving scars that never fully heal,” as quoted by AFP.