Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, briefly shows up to support Sean 'Diddy' Combs at trial, not allowed inside

The ongoing trial involving Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs saw a surprising development after Rapper Ye, formerly recognized as Kanye West, showed up briefly. 

Shrey Banerjee
Published13 Jun 2025, 11:55 PM IST
Kanye West makes surprise entry in Diddy Combs trial
Kanye West makes surprise entry in Diddy Combs trial(AP)

Kanye West, now known as Rapper Ye, has raised eyebrows after making a brief and surprise entry at Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' trial. Ye attended the court proceedings, reportedly to support Diddy, but was not allowed to enter the main courtroom where the proceedings were ongoing, according to an Insider report. The rapper made a surprise appearance at the courthouse shortly after 11 am on Friday, but was unable to reach the 26th floor, where the proceedings were taking place.

He then took to settling in the front row of an overcrowded room on the 23rd floor. According to Business Insider, Ye was not among the approved list of family members or friends who could get an entry into the main courtroom.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNewsUs NewsRapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, briefly shows up to support Sean 'Diddy' Combs at trial, not allowed inside
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.