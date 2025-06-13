Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, briefly shows up to support Sean 'Diddy' Combs at trial, not allowed inside

Kanye West, now known as Rapper Ye, has raised eyebrows after making a brief and surprise entry at Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' trial. Ye attended the court proceedings, reportedly to support Diddy, but was not allowed to enter the main courtroom where the proceedings were ongoing, according to an Insider report. The rapper made a surprise appearance at the courthouse shortly after 11 am on Friday, but was unable to reach the 26th floor, where the proceedings were taking place.