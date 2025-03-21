Rapper Yella Beezy was arrested on Thursday. He was reportedly charged with the capital murder of rapper MO3. He has been accused of hiring Kevon White (The shooter who chased mo 3 down on the highway) to carry out the targeted hit for a bounty, several reports claimed.

Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, was busted in the Dallas area on Thursday, where he's currently in jail, TMZ reported.

The report cited court documents as stating that Yella is accused of intentionally and knowingly causing the death of Melvin Noble AKA Mo3 on November 11, 2020.

The documents accused Yella of employing a man named Kewon White to murder Mo3 on a Texas interstate by using a firearm.

According to another report, the court document mentioned that Yella Beezy allegedly provided payment or the promise of payment to White for carrying out the hit.

Yella Beezy's lawyer is yet to comment on the matter.

Mo3 was best known for his hit singles "Errybody," "Outside" and "Broken Love." His murder has long been suspected to be the result of a rap feud, although details remained unclear until now.

Kewon Dontrell White, 22, and Devin Maurice Brown, Jr., 27, are also facing federal charges in connection with Mo3's death, WFAA reported. They were arrested in the weeks immediately following his murder.

Mo3 murdered Twenty eight-year-old Melvin A. Noble, also known as rapper Mo3, was shot and killed by a suspect who fled in a black Chevy Camaro on November 11, 2020.

The incident happened when he was driving northbound on Interstate 35E near Illinois Avenue and Clarendon Drive just south of the Dallas Zoo when he , police were quoted by WFAA as saying.

Authorities transported Mo3 from the scene to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

White is in federal custody serving a nine-year prison sentence for firearm charges connected to the Mo3 shooting. Brown is being held in the Dallas County Jail.

Who is Yella Beezy? Markies Deandre Conway, better known by the stage name Yella Beezy, is an American rapper from Dallas, Texas. On Instagram, he has 1.9 million followers.

He is best known for his 2017 single "That's On Me", which entered the Billboard Hot 100 and received gold certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), along with 2019 single, "Bacc At It Again" (with Quavo and Gucci Mane).

Yella Beezy was arrested on three different occasions in 2021, according to reported. In February, Dallas police arrested him on weapons charges, and then arrested him again in August on gun and drug charges.