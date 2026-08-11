Raw beef recall in US: Which products are affected, where was it sold and what should consumers do?

Nearly 29,628 pounds of raw beef products imported from Argentina have been recalled in the US after they entered the country without undergoing required import reinspection, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said.

The recall was announced by Corte Argentino USA LLC, based in Aventura, Florida. FSIS said the affected beef was produced between May 15 and May 20, 2026, and carries use-or-freeze-by dates ranging from September 15 to September 20, 2026.

The issue was discovered during routine FSIS inspection activities. The agency said there have been no confirmed reports of illnesses or injuries linked to the products.

Which beef products are being recalled? The recalled products are various-weight cardboard boxes of boneless beef produced by Frigorífico Gorina SAIC in Argentina.

They include:

Top Sirloin Butt — labelled “Cuadril Sin Tapa”

Eye Round — labelled “Peceto”

Topside Cap Off — labelled “Nalga AD S/Tapa”

Flat — labelled “Carnaza Cuadrada”

Knuckle — labelled “Bola de Lomo”

Consumers and retailers can identify the recalled products by the Argentinian establishment number “EST. N° OF. 2025” and shipping mark “26644-AA.”

The products were imported by Corte Argentino USA LLC and are subject to recall because they were brought into the US without the benefit of the required import reinspection.

Where was the recalled beef sold? According to FSIS, the recalled beef was distributed to distributors and retailers in Florida and Texas.

The agency is concerned that some of the affected products could still be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers.

What should consumers do with the recalled beef? Consumers who purchased the affected beef products are urged not to eat them.

FSIS recommends that consumers:

-Do not consume the recalled beef.

-Throw the products away or return them to the place of purchase.

-Check their refrigerators and freezers for the affected products and verify the establishment number and shipping mark.

-Anyone who is concerned about an illness or injury after consuming the products should contact a healthcare provider.

The agency said there are currently no confirmed reports of illness or injury associated with the recalled products.

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