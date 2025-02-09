The highly anticipated third season of Reacher with three new episodes is set to premiere on February 20 on Prime Video. Alan Ritchson reprises his role as Jack Reacher, the military-trained drifter who takes down criminals while traveling across the US.
Following the release date, new episodes will roll out every Thursday through March 27.
Based on Lee Child’s novel "Persuader", Season 3 follows Reacher to Maine, where he faces a deadly enemy from his past. As he gets entangled with rogue DEA agents, ruthless killers, and a secretive family business, Reacher dives into a vast criminal network while racing to save an undercover informant.
This season, Reacher’s journey leads him to Maine, where he faces a dangerous adversary from his past. While attempting to rescue an undercover DEA informant, he becomes entangled with rogue agents, deadly criminals, and a mysterious family business. As he delves deeper, Reacher uncovers a vast criminal enterprise teeming with secrecy and violence, forcing him to confront unfinished business from his military career.
Directors: Sam Hill, Gary Fleder
Producers: Nick Santora, Scott Sullivan, Mick Betancourt, Alan Ritchson, Paula Wagner, Marcy Ross, Lee Child, Don Granger, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell
Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher – The former military investigator with an imposing presence and unmatched combat skills.
Maria Sten as Frances Neagley – A brilliant tracker and Reacher’s trusted ally, who has appeared in all three seasons.
Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy – A sharp-witted DEA agent from Boston with a tough and sarcastic personality.
Johnny Berchtold as Richard Beck – A college student with a traumatic past linked to Reacher’s investigation.
Roberto Montesinos as Guillermo Villanueva – A veteran DEA agent nearing retirement, serving as a mentor to Susan Duffy.
Olivier Richters as Paulie – A 7’2” former US Army bodyguard, working for Zachary Beck.
Brian Tee as Quinn – A former lieutenant colonel investigated by Reacher for selling national secrets.
Anthony Michael Hall – Role undisclosed, adding further intrigue to the season.
Season 3 introduces Zachary Beck, a powerful businessman running a rug import company, Bizarre Bazaar, which plays a key role in Reacher’s investigation. Beck’s son, Richard, is also central to the story, having survived a traumatic kidnapping that left him physically scarred.
High-stakes action – Explosive combat sequences and intense confrontations.
Dark secrets & revenge – Reacher confronts a formidable foe from his past.
Fresh faces – New allies and adversaries bring depth to the story.
DEA involvement – A dangerous investigation into a criminal empire.
"Reacher" will be available exclusively on Prime Video, requiring a Prime membership.
For those looking to revisit past episodes or catch up before Season 3, the first two seasons are already streaming on the platform.
With its gripping storytelling, larger-than-life protagonist, and fast-paced action, Reacher Season 3 is set to keep fans on the edge of their seats. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.