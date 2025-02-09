The highly anticipated third season of Reacher with three new episodes is set to premiere on February 20 on Prime Video. Alan Ritchson reprises his role as Jack Reacher, the military-trained drifter who takes down criminals while traveling across the US.

Following the release date, new episodes will roll out every Thursday through March 27.

Plot and source Based on Lee Child’s novel "Persuader", Season 3 follows Reacher to Maine, where he faces a deadly enemy from his past. As he gets entangled with rogue DEA agents, ruthless killers, and a secretive family business, Reacher dives into a vast criminal network while racing to save an undercover informant.

Synopsis This season, Reacher’s journey leads him to Maine, where he faces a dangerous adversary from his past. While attempting to rescue an undercover DEA informant, he becomes entangled with rogue agents, deadly criminals, and a mysterious family business. As he delves deeper, Reacher uncovers a vast criminal enterprise teeming with secrecy and violence, forcing him to confront unfinished business from his military career.

Directors & Producers Directors: Sam Hill, Gary Fleder

Producers: Nick Santora, Scott Sullivan, Mick Betancourt, Alan Ritchson, Paula Wagner, Marcy Ross, Lee Child, Don Granger, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell

Cast & Characters Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher – The former military investigator with an imposing presence and unmatched combat skills.

Maria Sten as Frances Neagley – A brilliant tracker and Reacher’s trusted ally, who has appeared in all three seasons.

Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy – A sharp-witted DEA agent from Boston with a tough and sarcastic personality.

Johnny Berchtold as Richard Beck – A college student with a traumatic past linked to Reacher’s investigation.

Roberto Montesinos as Guillermo Villanueva – A veteran DEA agent nearing retirement, serving as a mentor to Susan Duffy.

Olivier Richters as Paulie – A 7’2” former US Army bodyguard, working for Zachary Beck.

Brian Tee as Quinn – A former lieutenant colonel investigated by Reacher for selling national secrets.

Anthony Michael Hall – Role undisclosed, adding further intrigue to the season.

New antagonist: Zachary Beck Season 3 introduces Zachary Beck, a powerful businessman running a rug import company, Bizarre Bazaar, which plays a key role in Reacher’s investigation. Beck’s son, Richard, is also central to the story, having survived a traumatic kidnapping that left him physically scarred.

Also Read | Celebrity breakups of 2025: The biggest splits so far

What to expect in Season 3 High-stakes action – Explosive combat sequences and intense confrontations.

Dark secrets & revenge – Reacher confronts a formidable foe from his past.

Fresh faces – New allies and adversaries bring depth to the story.

DEA involvement – A dangerous investigation into a criminal empire.

Where to watch 'Reacher' Season 3 "Reacher" will be available exclusively on Prime Video, requiring a Prime membership.

For those looking to revisit past episodes or catch up before Season 3, the first two seasons are already streaming on the platform.