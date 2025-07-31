Ready to act if Russia and Ukraine don’t strike peace deal by August 8: US tells UN Security Council

United States on Thursday (July 31) told the United Nations Security Council that President Donald Trump has made it clear he expects a peace deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine to be reached by August 8.

The US further stated that that both Russia and Ukraine must negotiate a ceasefire and a “durable peace” before the deadline.

“Both Russia and Ukraine must negotiate a ceasefire and durable peace. It is time to make a deal. President Trump has made clear this must be done by August 8. The United States is prepared to implement additional measures to secure peace,” senior US diplomat John Kelley told the 15-member council.

Trump cuts peace deal deadline Trump has sharply reduced his self-imposed timeline for Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine, lowering the deadline from 50 days to “about 10 or 12 days.” Speaking during a press appearance alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on July 28, Trump said he no longer sees the point in waiting due to the lack of progress on peace efforts.

“I’m going to make a new deadline, of about 10, 10 or 12 days from today. There’s no reason for waiting,” Trump said. “It was 50 days, I wanted to be generous, but we just don’t see any progress being made.”

Putting pressure on Russia The comments mark a notable shift in Trump’s approach to Putin, with whom he has previously claimed a good rapport. The shortened deadline signals a harder line as the war in Ukraine grinds on with mounting casualties and little sign of a diplomatic breakthrough.

Earlier this month, Trump set a 50-day deadline for Russia to halt its aggression in Ukraine, warning of severe economic consequences if it failed to comply.

Trump threatened to impose 100% tariffs on countries purchasing Russian exports like oil — a move aimed at choking off revenue that helps Moscow evade international sanctions. The US and its allies consider such purchases a form of indirect support for Russia’s war effort.

Disappointment in Putin In unusually blunt remarks, Trump earlier voiced his growing frustration with the Russian president, citing repeated violations of previous understandings and deadly attacks in Ukraine.

“I’m disappointed in President Putin — very disappointed in him,” Trump said. “We thought we had that settled numerous times, and then President Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kyiv and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever.”

“That’s not the way to do it. So we’ll see what happens with that.”