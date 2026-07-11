Real Housewives star Jennifer Pedranti admits son's link to California fire that engulfed 7 acres: ‘Unacceptable’

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Jennifer Pedranti recently confirmed that her one of her sons was allegedly behind the brush fire that engulfed nearly seven acres of land spread across the hills of Southern California. Speaking out on the tragedy, the reality television personality and yoga instructor, in a social media post addressed the “rumblings” about her son's involvement.

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Taking to Instagram Stories, the 49-year-old shared, “He (her son) and others were involved” in setting alight the fire that began on Tuesday, July 7, in California's Ladera Ranch. Expressing her concern over Ladera Ranch fire tragedy, she added, “My ex-husband [William Pedranti] and myself take this very serious. This behavior is unacceptable and we are deeply sorry to our community. This is a tough learning moment for our son and our family.” Notably, the blaze broke out near Ladera Ranch’s Narrow Canyon Road and Acaster Way at around 4:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

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Extending her apologies to the community, she claimed that no one was injured and there was no serious property damage. “The fire and police were absolutely amazing and gave these boys a lesson they will never forget,” the post added.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What sparked the recent brush fire in Ladera Ranch, California? ⌵ The recent brush fire in Ladera Ranch, California, was allegedly sparked by one of Jennifer Pedranti's sons, as confirmed by the Real Housewives star on social media. 2 How did Jennifer Pedranti respond to her son's involvement in the fire incident? ⌵ Jennifer Pedranti expressed her deep concern, labeling the behavior as unacceptable, and stated that her son would face consequences, including taking a fire safety course. 3 What impact did the Ladera Ranch fire have on the community? ⌵ Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, and only minor property damage occurred, although the incident prompted an apology from Pedranti to the community. 4 Why is wildfire safety education important for children? ⌵ Wildfire safety education is crucial for children to prevent dangerous situations and teach them the consequences of fire-related activities, as seen in the case of Jennifer Pedranti's son. 5 What measures are in place to prevent future wildfires in California? ⌵ California implements various measures to prevent wildfires, including community education on fire safety, controlled burns, and regulations regarding outdoor fire use.

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She further mentioned that her son will not be able to get away with this nuisance easily and will face the consequences for his actions. “He will be taking a fire safety course to make sure a mistake like this never happens again,” she continued. Concluding the post she wrote, “There are consequences within our family and we will make sure our son learns from this accident.”

The post shared on 9 July, Thursday, is no longer available, but it spread like wildfire on social media. Pedranti, who is now engaged to fiancé Ryan Boyajian, shares five children with ex-husband William, including 4 sons and a daughter. All her children are either teenagers or young adults. The oldest is Harrison who is 22, Dawson is 19, Greyson is 16 and the youngest son Dominic is 12. Pedranti's daughter Everleigh, who is 14 is the second youngest.

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Even though she did not clarify which son was involved but said that no one was arrested in connection to the incident. According to TMZ report, Jennifer and her kids used to live in the Ladera Ranch neighborhood, but they relocated about a year ago.

In an interview with People, the Orange County Fire Authority on Thursday said that the blaze was still under investigation, and several minors were interviewed at the scene.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.