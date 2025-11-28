Real or AI image? Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Robert F Kennedy Jr pose with Thanksgiving meal — Here's the truth

As Americans celebrate Thanksgiving, US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr on Thursday shared a photo of him enjoying a Thanksgiving meal with President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

“Happy Thanksgiving,” captioned RFK Jr.

At first, the picture hints at a thaw in a turbulent relationship between the US president and Tesla CEO.

In the photo shared by Kennedy today, Trump and Musk can be seen posing with roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and other food items on the plane.

A few weeks ago, after a bitter public feud, Musk also attended a dinner with Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House. In a viral video, Trump was also seen patting Elon Musk’s belly.

However, upon taking a closer look, it was found that the photo was exactly similar to the one Trump Jr shared in 2024 with the caption — “Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW.”

In fact, their clothes, sitting positions and expressions are also similar to the one in the photo from 2024.

However, there was only one change — the McDonald's big meal was replaced with Thanksgiving feast.

Several X users who commented on the Thanksgiving photos shared by Kennedy, suggested that they too found it as AI edited.

“How you wish it actually went down,” said an X user.

“This is an AI mod of the fast food shot isn’t it?,” a user said.

Another added, "Great memory! Let's get the band back together."

“No McDs this time! Thankful for you all!!!”

“That meal is WAY better and more MAHA than the original McDonald's photo. Happy Thanksgiving,” said an X user.

“Seeing Trump and Elon together with this group makes me a very happy American today. They aren't talking about gravy, work is being done,” said another user.

Last year, after the photo with McDonald meal went viral on social media platforms, Kennedy spoke about Trump's diet and said that the stuff that he eats is really, like, bad.

“The food that goes onto that airplane is like just poison. You have a choice between—you don't have the choice—you're either given KFC or Big Macs.”

Meanwhile, in a Thanksgiving message, Donald Trump encouraged all Americans to gather, in homes and places of worship, to offer a prayer of thanks to God for our many blessings.