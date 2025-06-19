‘Real reason’ why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left royal family; biographer reveals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dramatic exit from royal life in 2020 may have had less to do with family tensions and more to do with money and personal ambition, according to royal biographer Valentine Low.

Advertisement

In his book Courtiers, Low claims the couple left the British monarchy not just for privacy, but for the freedom to build their brand, explore political engagement in the US, and—most significantly—generate independent wealth, the New York Post reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who relocated to California shortly after stepping back from their royal roles, reportedly found the constraints of royal protocol incompatible with their personal and professional aspirations. According to Low, Meghan’s desire to earn on her terms was a decisive factor in their departure. “Some suspected that in the end, she wanted to make money. And the only way to do that was by leaving the royal life behind,” he writes.

Advertisement

While the couple initially proposed a hybrid model—engaging in select royal duties while living independently—the Palace reportedly declined, citing concerns about preserving the neutrality and decorum of the Crown. Queen Elizabeth II is said to have taken a firm stance: members of the Royal Family must follow its protocols or step aside entirely.

Also Read | Have Harry and Meghan lost it? Royal Family source makes shocking claim

The Sussexes’ post-royal chapter has included headline-grabbing deals and strategic brand building. In 2020, they inked a reported $100 million content deal with Netflix, marking their entry into the global streaming and storytelling space. Markle has since launched a lifestyle brand and podcast, while also planning new digital ventures. These business moves have turned the couple into high-profile entrepreneurs on the world stage.

Advertisement

Also Read | Meghan Markle shuts down trolls after backlash on delivery video