Recall alert! Tru-Fru freeze-dried products pulled from shelves over potential presence of metal, FDA issues warning

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning that Tru Fru freeze-dried products, available at many major retailers across the United States, are being recalled due to the potential presence of metal in it.

What did the company say? "Hard or sharp foreign objects in food may cause traumatic injury including laceration and perforation of tissues of the mouth, tongue, throat, stomach and intestine as well as damage to the teeth and gums.”

The recalled products were distributed throughout the US, and according to the FDA, consumers may have bought the affected items from a range of well-known retailers, including Albertson’s, CVS, Food Lion, H-E-B, Hungryroot, Ingles Markets, Kroger, Stew Leonard’s, and Target.

The recall began after a customer notified the company. As of now, the FDA reports that no injuries or illnesses have been reported.

The recall includes several Tru Fru freeze-dried strawberry products in various sizes and packaging.

Affected items Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries in Dark & White Chocolate (3.4 oz) with UPC 850048358270 and manufacturing codes beginning with: 517B, 517C, 517D, 517E, 517F, 518D, 518E, 518F, 519A, 519B, 524A, 524B, 524C, 529C, 529D, 529E, 530C, 530D, 530E, 531A, 531B, 531C, 531D, 531E, 532A, and 532B.

Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries in Dark & White Chocolate (1.7 oz) with UPC 850048358331, affected by manufacturing codes starting with: 514A, 514B, 514C, 514D, 525A, 525B, 525C, 526B, 526C, 526D, 526E, 526F, 521C, 521D, 521E, 522B, 522C, 522D, 522E, 524D, 524E, 525A, 525B, 525C, 525D, 525E, and 526A.

Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries in Dark & White Chocolate (13 oz) with UPC 850048358379 and manufacturing codes: 515A, 516B, and 516C.

Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries & Crème (3.4 oz) with UPC 850048358249 and codes: 520B, 520C, 520D, 520E, 520F, 521A, 524C, 524D, and 524E.

Consumers can identify affected products by checking the 10-digit manufacturing code on the back of the package and comparing the first four digits/letters with the list above, it said, adding that Tru Fru, LLC will collaborate with retailers to ensure recalled products are taken off store shelves.