'Release the MRI results': Minnesota governor Tim Walz hits back at Donald Trump over 'seriously retarded' remark

Minnesota governor Tim Walz, who has been constantly attacked by Donald Trump over the Somali community in the state, hit back at US President on Friday over his ‘seriously retarded’ remark.

In a post on X, Trump said that the refugee burden is the leading cause of social dysfunction in America.

He further added that hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota.

“Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for “prey” as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone. The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both, while the worst.”

Following that, responding to a remark in a Thanskgiving message, Walz said, “Release the MRI results.”

A few weeks ago, Trump, who had previously disclosed he underwent an MRI exam at Walter Reed Medical Center on October 10, said that he received a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam as part of his recent physical, calling the scan "very standard."

"Getting an MRI is very standard. What, you think I shouldn't have it? Other people get it ... I had an MRI. The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor," Trump said.

Last week, Trump also pledge to terminate temporary legal protections for Somalis living in Minnesota.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said he would “immediately” strip Somali residents in Minnesota of Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a legal safeguard against deportation for immigrants from certain countries.

The announcement drew immediate pushback from some state leaders and immigration experts.

Also Read | Trump ends temporary deportation protections for Somalis in Minnesota

Heidi Altman, vice president of policy at the National Immigration Law Center said that there’s no legal mechanism that allows the president to terminate protected status for a particular community or state that he has beef with.

According to the Congressional record, around 705 Somali individuals have approved TPS applications as of March 31, and "DHS estimated that approximately 4,300 individuals may become newly eligible for TPS" were it to be extended.

TPS was initially granted to Somalis in 1991, and most recently extended in July 2024 "due to conditions in Somalia that prevent individuals from safely returning," according to the Department of Homeland Security.