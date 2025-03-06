The United States broke a longstanding diplomatic taboo by holding secret talks with Hamas on securing the release of U.S. hostages held in Gaza, sources told Reuters on Wednesday, while President Donald Trump warned of "hell to pay" should the Palestinian militant group not comply.

U.S. hostage affairs envoy Adam Boehler has the authority to talk directly with Hamas, the White House said when asked about the discussions, which broke with a decades-old policy against negotiating with groups that the U.S. brands as terrorist organizations.

Boehler and Hamas officials met in Doha in recent weeks, two sources briefed on the negotiations said. It was not clear who represented Hamas.

At the White House, Trump met a group of hostages who had been released recently under a Gaza ceasefire deal, and he issued a stark new threat against Hamas in a social media post.

He demanded that Hamas "release all of the hostages now, not later," including the remains of dead hostages, "or it is OVER for you."

"I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say," he said. "Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!"

Trump's warning echoed his "hell to pay" threat before his January 20 return to the White House, which was followed by the ceasefire and hostages deal in mid-January that he claimed credit for before then-President Joe Biden left office.

Once again, Trump did not specify exactly what action he might take if Hamas failed to comply.

The Palestinian Mujahideen military group in Gaza condemned Trump's warning, saying it demonstrated his administration's intention "to proceed as a partner in the crimes of genocide against our people.” Israel has denied accusations of genocide.

“Trump's threats today clearly reveal the ugly face of the United States of America and show its lack of seriousness and its renunciation of the agreement it mediated,” the group said.

Hamas has yet to comment on Trump's threats.

The U.S. had long avoided direct engagement with the Islamist group, which carried out a cross-border raid into southern Israel on October 7, 2023, triggering a devastating Gaza war that has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials. The U.S. State Department designated Hamas a terrorist organization in 1997.

One of the sources said the effort includes an attempt to gain the release of Edan Alexander from Tenafly, New Jersey, believed to be the last living American hostage held by Hamas. He appeared in a video published by Hamas in November 2024.

Four other U.S. hostages have been declared dead by Israeli authorities.

To date, the U.S. role in helping to secure a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release agreement has been dealing with Israel and Qatari and Egyptian mediators, but without any known direct communications between Washington and Hamas.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Boehler "does have the authority" to hold direct talks with Hamas.

She said Israel was consulted but did not indicate whether this was before or after the talks. She described the contacts as part of Trump's "good faith effort to do what's right for the American people."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office issued a statement saying: “Israel has expressed to the United States its position regarding direct talks with Hamas.” It did not elaborate but Israel, which along with many other countries considers Hamas a terrorist organization, refuses to negotiate directly with the group.

Taher Al-Nono, Hamas political adviser, told Reuters: "I have no information about meetings with American officials, but any meeting with the American administration is beneficial for the stability of the region."

‘AMERICAN LIVES AT STAKE’ The sources said the discussions have focused on gaining the release of American hostages still held in Gaza, but one said they also have included talks about a broader deal to release all remaining hostages and how to reach a long-term truce.

Fighting in Gaza has been halted since January 19 and Hamas has exchanged 33 Israeli hostages and five Thais for some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees. Israeli authorities believe fewer than half of the remaining 59 hostages are still alive.

Leavitt was asked whether the talks with Hamas also included Trump's controversial proposal for the U.S. to take over Gaza. He suggested last month that war-ravaged Gaza be transformed into a Riviera-style resort after its inhabitants are resettled elsewhere, an idea rejected in the Arab world and condemned by human rights groups.

"These are ongoing talks and discussions. I'm not going to detail them," she said. "There are American lives at stake."

Jonathan Panikoff, a former U.S. deputy national intelligence officer on the Middle East, said Trump's unconventional diplomatic approach carries both risks and opportunities.

"On one hand, engaging Hamas directly could make it easier to get U.S. hostages out and help reach a long-term agreement," said Panikoff, now at the Atlantic Council thinktank. "On the other, there’s a reason the U.S. doesn’t usually negotiate with terrorist groups, knowing Washington will do so incentivizes them to repeat the behavior in the future."

Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff plans to return to the region in coming days to work out a way either to extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal or advance to the second phase, a State Department spokesperson said on Monday.