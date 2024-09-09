It is election season in the United States, and Kamala Harris's Democratic Party is leaving no stone unturned to boost its prospects against Donald Trump's Republican Party. The party has released a new campaign based on the famous song ‘Nacho Nacho’ to woo Indian-origin American citizens.

Kamala Harris's campaign anthem is inspired from the Hindi version of ‘Natu Natu’, the Oscar-winning song from Telugu superhit ‘RRR’. The campaign also features Indian-origin Americans showing their support for Kamala Harris.

The song's massive popularity beyond India will also help amplify the message seeking support for Harris from a larger South Asian voter base ahead of US Presidential elections.

Kamala Harris confirmed her Presidential nomination after US President Joe Biden stepped down from the race amid concerns surrounding his health issues due to age. Kamala Harris's nomination has pumped fresh energy into the Democratic campaign against Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the world is waiting for Harris and Donald Trump's first and potentially only televised debate.

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump TV debate Despite Kamala Harris's fierce transformation into a challenging candidate against Donald Trump, the latter remains ahead in popularity, according to polls. However, the Tuesday's ABC News debate between the two can be a game changer.

Trump will be under pressure to rein in his characteristic use of insults and intimidation as he stands next to a mixed-race candidate vying to become the first female president in US history, reported AFP.

Harris will need to use the huge viewership to connect with Americans in a way that she was unable to as vice president and has had little time to accomplish in her super-condensed campaign run.