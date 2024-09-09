Remember RRR’s Oscar-winning Nacho Nacho song? It is the new anthem for Kamala Harris’s US Presidential campaign | Watch

As the U.S. election season heats up, Kamala Harris's Democratic Party launches a campaign featuring a Hindi version of ‘Natu Natu’ to engage Indian-origin Americans and boost electoral prospects against Donald Trump.

Livemint
Updated9 Sep 2024, 10:27 AM IST
Kamala Harris's new campaign aims to woo Indian-origin voters in the upcoming US Presidential elections. The campaign features the Oscar winning 'Nacho Nacho' song from RRR.
Kamala Harris’s new campaign aims to woo Indian-origin voters in the upcoming US Presidential elections. The campaign features the Oscar winning ’Nacho Nacho’ song from RRR.(AP)

It is election season in the United States, and Kamala Harris's Democratic Party is leaving no stone unturned to boost its prospects against Donald Trump's Republican Party. The party has released a new campaign based on the famous song ‘Nacho Nacho’ to woo Indian-origin American citizens. 

Kamala Harris's campaign anthem is inspired from the Hindi version of ‘Natu Natu’, the Oscar-winning song from Telugu superhit ‘RRR’. The campaign also features Indian-origin Americans showing their support for Kamala Harris.

The song's massive popularity beyond India will also help amplify the message seeking support for Harris from a larger South Asian voter base ahead of US Presidential elections

Kamala Harris confirmed her Presidential nomination after US President Joe Biden stepped down from the race amid concerns surrounding his health issues due to age. Kamala Harris's nomination has pumped fresh energy into the Democratic campaign against Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the world is waiting for Harris and Donald Trump's first and potentially only televised debate.

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump TV debate

Despite Kamala Harris's fierce transformation into a challenging candidate against Donald Trump, the latter remains ahead in popularity, according to polls. However, the Tuesday's ABC News debate between the two can be a game changer.

Trump will be under pressure to rein in his characteristic use of insults and intimidation as he stands next to a mixed-race candidate vying to become the first female president in US history, reported AFP.

Harris will need to use the huge viewership to connect with Americans in a way that she was unable to as vice president and has had little time to accomplish in her super-condensed campaign run.

Earlier, Donald Trump has attacked Kamala Harris with remarks related to her country of origin, personal life, etc. Already, Trump has been subjecting Harris in his speeches to racist and sexist taunts, deliberately mispronouncing her name and calling her "crazy" and a “Marxist.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 10:27 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsRemember RRR’s Oscar-winning Nacho Nacho song? It is the new anthem for Kamala Harris’s US Presidential campaign | Watch

