Renee Nicole Good's ex-in-laws issue emotional statement; strongly refute child abuse & criminal history claims

The ex-in-laws of Renee Good, who was killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, publicly refute unproven rumors about her having an extensive criminal history in a heartfelt statement, as reported by New York Post.

Here's what Good's family said Good’s ex-sister-in-law, Morgan Fletcher, wrote on Facebook Monday, “I’ve been pretty quiet about this, because I wanted to wait until our family could piece together a statement… and it is finally published.”

She added that it’s surreal how her loved one’s death has become widely publicised and politically charged, the report stated.

“You never think the passing of a loved one will be high profile… or a massively divisive, political topic.”

“No matter where you stand on the issue of ICE or whether or not you think she did or didn’t deserve what happened, please remember she was a human being and she had loved ones… including children who can and will likely see all of these things about their mother… and her wife, whom she loved dearly,” Fletcher wrote.

Earlier, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem characterised the conduct of Renee Nicole Good as “domestic terrorism.”

On Thursday, Noem claimed that Good ignored commands to leave her vehicle, used the car as a weapon, and tried to run down an officer.

Protests in Minneapolis Federal officers released tear gas and sprayed an eye-stinging chemical at activists during another tense day of clashes in Minneapolis, while students in a nearby suburb walked out of their school to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration raids, AP reported.

The administration’s crackdown is now moving into federal court, where Minnesota and two city mayors are seeking an urgent order to halt the operation.

View full Image Demonstrators outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in St. Paul, Minnesota, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. Anti-ICE protesters in Minneapolis urged a judge to restrict immigration officers' use of force, at a high-stakes hearing less than a week after a federal agent shot and killed a woman in her car. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg ( Bloomberg )

A hearing on the request has not yet been scheduled.

As the Department of Homeland Security prepares to deploy more than 2,000 immigration officers to Minnesota, the state, along with Minneapolis and St. Paul filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to stop or curb the influx, AP reported.

The suit argues that Homeland Security is violating the First Amendment and other constitutional rights by targeting a liberal, immigrant-friendly state that leans Democratic.

“This is essentially a federal invasion of the Twin Cities, and it needs to end,” said state Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey added: “We’re seeing thousands, plural, of federal agents entering our city, and they’re having a major impact on daily life.”