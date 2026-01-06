Republican Congressman Jim Baird, wife injured in car accident, says Trump during speech at Kennedy Center

US President Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday that Republican Representative from Indiana's 4th Congressional District, Jim Baird, along with his wife, have met with an accident.

Trump revealed this information during his speech before House GOP members at the Trump Kennedy Center in Washington DC, as per a report by CBS News.

"I also want to send our best wishes to Congressman Jim Baird and his wife, who are recovering from a car accident," Trump said during his speech, as per the publication.

""They're going to be OK but they had a pretty bad accident. And we're praying that they get out of that hospital very quickly. He's going to be fine, she's going to be fine, but it was a bad accident," he also added.

Trump, however, did not provide any details of where or when the incident occurred.

With the death of Republican Representative Doug LaMalfa and now the accident of Baird, the GOP majority in the House has shrinked further ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. The Republicans can now lose only one vote on party-line issues if all Democrats are present and united in opposing one of the GOP legislations.