Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris US Presidential Debate 2024 LIVE Updates: The first and only televised debate between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, ahead of the US Presidential elections 2024, is all set to take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia (6:30 am IST) on Wednesday, September 11. Stay with LiveMint for Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris debate LIVE Updates.
In the first US Presidential 2024 debate between the two candidates, Donald Trump said he would contrast the left-wing policies Kamala Harris proposed in her failed 2020 presidential bid with the more centrist positions she has staked out now. Kamala Harris indicated she will draw attention to Donald Trump's habit of lying.
The debate will be aired live on ABC News and include two commercial breaks. Viewers can access ABC News Live, Disney+, Hulu, or Fox News to watch the live stream. This will be the first televised debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris ahead of the 5 November US Presidential Elections. The debate will be moderated by 'World News Tonight' anchor David Muir and ABC News Live 'Prime' anchor Linsey Davis. It is expected to last 90 minutes.
Trump vs Harris Debate live: Rules of debate
Trump vs Harris Debate live: According to the rules, both Trump and Harris will get two minutes to answer and two minutes to rebut. They will get an additional minute for each candidate for clarifications and follow-ups.
In the debate, there will be a live audience, while the two candidates will stand for the entire debate.
The encounter is particularly important for Kamala Harris, with opinion polls showing that more than a quarter of likely voters feel they do not yet know enough about her.
The debate offers Harris, a former prosecutor, a chance to make her case against Trump, whose felony convictions, outspoken backing for supporters convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and frequent falsehoods offer plenty of fertile ground.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates on the debate.