‘Republican Justices give Democrats win after win’: Trump goes off on Supreme Court decisions over tariffs, citizenship

Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on the US Supreme Court, accusing Democratic-leaning justices of acting in a unified political bloc and criticizing some Republican judges for not doing the same.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: “The Democrat Justices stick together like glue… They ALWAYS vote as a group, or BLOCK.” He contrasted this with Republican justices, claiming they “don’t stick together” and have handed “win after win” to Democrats.

Criticism of tariff ruling Trump took aim at a recent tariff-related decision, alleging it resulted in massive financial losses. “Handing over 159 Billion Dollars in Tariff refunds… is unexplainable,” he wrote, calling the ruling “an unnecessary and expensive slap in the face to the U.S.A.”

Advertisement

Birthright Citizenship concerns The US President also warned about a potential ruling on birthright citizenship, arguing it could have serious consequences. “If they rule against our Country on Birthright Citizenship… it will cost America massive amounts of money and… its DIGNITY!” he said.

‘Court already packed’ Dismissing Democratic calls to expand the bench, Trump said: “The Radical Left Democrats don’t need to ‘Pack the Court,’ it’s already Packed!”

The remarks come amid ongoing political tensions over judicial decisions and the broader role of the Supreme Court in shaping key policy issues in the United States.